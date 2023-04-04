Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane and more: Report details PSG's managerial targets to replace Chrisophe Galtier in summer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly on the search for a new coach to replace Christophe Galtier in the summer. Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane and former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann feature on the list.

The report comes from RMC Sport, who claim that the Parisians will not continue with Galtier following their UEFA Champions League exit. They were eliminated in the Round of 16 for the second straight season after a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich. Galtier may even be dismissed if his side stumbles against Lens on April 15. They're atop the league, with a six-point lead over second-placed Lens.

PSG are looking at potential candidates to replace Galtier, and Nagelsmann is under consideration. The German was in charge at the Allianz Arena when the Bavarians beat the Ligue 1 giants in the Champions League. He's viewed as a fiery and ambitious young coach. His exploits in overseeing the Parisians' exit from Europe's elite club competition are held in high regard by the PSG hierarchy.

Nagelsmann's sacking came as a surprise, as he had Bayern competing in three competitions. He won the Bundesliga during his time with the club and is one of Europe's most exciting managers.

The higher-ups at the Parc des Princes do have doubts over his ability to manage a high-profile dressing room, though. Bayern's veteran players are said to have had issues with his coaching. Another problem the French giants may have in pursuing Nagelsmann is the interest of Premier League club Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are long-term admirers of Zidane following his incredible tenure as Real Madrid boss. The French tactician led Los Blancos to three straight Champions League titles. They looked to lure him to Paris last season but to no avail. He has been out of management since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021. Acquiring his services is likely to be complicated.

Another manager featured on the shortlist to replace Galtier is Antonio Conte, who left Tottenham Hotspur last month. AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is another option, and he has hinted he could leave the club soon. Luis Enrique, who left his role as Spain's boss after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is currently available. The trio are all experienced coaches who could work well at PSG.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on importance of Kylian Mbappe staying at club

Mbappe has been vital for the Parisians.

Kylian Mbappe seemed to be heading to Real Madrid at the start of last year, with his PSG contract expiring in the summer. However, the French forward put pen to paper on a new three-year deal.

The young striker has been in prolific form this season, scoring 31 goals in 34 games across competitions. If the Parisians make a change in the dugout, they will be eager for Mbappe to remain at the club for the long run.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi touched on that during the FIFA World Cup. He explained to Sky Sports why Mbappe decided to stay at the Parc des Princes:

"For me, he's a very top, top player and a top human being, professional. So, for me, it was really key he stayed, and he didn't leave for free. That's another important point, but as I always said, I always trusted him, trusted his family because we created something (of a) special relation with the player and them, and that's why."

Mbappe has been reported to leave the Parisians this summer.

Poll : 0 votes