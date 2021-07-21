Juventus defender set to stay at the club despite falling down the pecking order - Reports

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is set to stay at the club despite failing to establish himself as a starting choice at the Allianz Stadium, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Juvefc.com).

Daniele Rugani is a product of the Juventus youth academy. Despite making his first-team debut in the 2015-16 season, Rugani has never played more than 22 Serie A games for Juventus in a season.

The 26-year-old Italian international has served as backup to the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Mehdi Benatia.

Rugani spent last season out on loan at Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 before another short loan spell with Cagliari where he helped the Serie A side avoid relegation.

Now that he has returned to Juventus for pre-season training, new manager Massimiliano Allegri is set to utilize Rugani as a backup once again. Juventus boast a strong defensive unit with the likes of De Ligt and Merih Demiral added alongside Bonucci.

However, it is also worth mentioning that former Juventus and current Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is keen on a reunion with Daniele Rugani at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Daniele Rugani is considered as a "safe" option for Juventus for next season

Juventus have a lot of uncertainty surrounding their defenders ahead of next season. The likes of Merih Demiral and Radu Dragusin are all set to leave the club this summer.

Though Rugani might have a role to play for Allegri next season, Demiral is a subject of interest from Serie A rivals Atalanta. Youngster Radu Dragusin could form part of the deal to bring Manuel Locatelli to Juventus.

Rugani is therefore considered a safe option for Juventus going into next season. The 26-year-old is well accustomed to Juventus' style of play under Massimiliano Allegri. Rugani has also represented the Old Lady on more than 100 occasions.

Rugani's experience with Juventus and Serie A football could be vital for the Bianconeri. Club legend Giorgio Chiellini is out of contract and interest from other clubs could see Juventus lose their inspirational defender, giving Rugani a chance to feature a lot more than expected.

