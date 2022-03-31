Juventus identify 27-year-old PSG star as potential summer signing - Reports

Juventus are reportedly considering a move for PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes this summer. The Bianconeri are keen to bolster their squad in the hopes of mounting a serious challenge for the Serie A title next season.

According to Juventusanalysis.com, Juventus will continue rebuilding their squad at the end of the ongoing campaign. The Serie A giants signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina and Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach in January.

The duo have had a positive impact on the club's results over the last couple of months. They have won four and drawn one of their last five league games. The Italian club will be keen to continue their progress under Massimiliano Allegri by making some astute acquisitions in the upcoming window.

Whilst their main focus is to sign top-quality players, the club are also eager to part ways with some players who are not part of Allegri's plans.

Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo and French midfielder Adrien Rabiot have reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by the Italian tactician. The duo are expected to leave the club this summer.

Leandro Paredes has emerged as a transfer target for the Bianconeri. The midfielder joined PSG from Zenit St Petersburg in 2019 in a deal worth €40 million. He has helped the French giants win two Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France titles, and a Coupe de la Ligue title.

The Argentine's involvement this season has been limited by injuries. He has made just 21 appearances for Pochettino's side in all competitions.

Reports suggest PSG could part ways with a number of star players this summer after enduring a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. They were knocked out of the of the Champions League and Coupe de France at the Round of 16 stage by Real Madrid and Nice respectively.

The French club is expected to undergo a major squad overhaul. Paredes could be one of the players to leave the French capital as he will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer. Pochettino's side will be keen to cash in on the Argentina international.

3rd in duels won [60.7%] Leandro Paredesamong players of top 5 leagues in Europe this season per1st in passes completed [85.7]1st in passing accuracy [94.8%]1st in progressive passes [9.7]1st in passes to final third [12.7]1st in forward passes [22.2]3rd in duels won [60.7%] Leandro Paredes 🇦🇷 among players of top 5 leagues in Europe this season per 9️⃣0️⃣'🔹1st in passes completed [85.7] 🔹1st in passing accuracy [94.8%]🔹1st in progressive passes [9.7]🔹1st in passes to final third [12.7]🔹1st in forward passes [22.2]🔹3rd in duels won [60.7%] https://t.co/Di3AXqpWoz

PSG could sign Ligue 1 star to replace Juventus target Leandro Paredes

Rangers FC v Olympique Lyon: Group A - UEFA Europa League

According to Canal Supporters, PSG have identified Lyon star Lucas Paqueta as one of their top targets for the summer transfer window. The Ligue 1 club are reportedly eager to sign a top-quality midfielder to partner Marco Verratti at the centre of the park next season.

Lucas Paqueta has emerged as one of the breakout stars of Ligue 1 this season. He has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

His eye for goal, creativity, and work-rate make him the ideal transfer target for the Ligue 1 giants. The opportunity to play alongside Brazil teammate Neymar at the Parc des Princes could prove to be an enticing one for the 24-year-old. PSG could use the funds raised from Leandro Paredes' potential transfer to Juventus to sign Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.

