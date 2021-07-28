Juventus and Inter Milan to battle it out for teenage sensation - Reports

Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan have expressed an interest in Chievo Verona midfielder Samuele Vignato. The teenager is one of the brightest young prospects in Italian football.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus and Inter Milan will look to take advantage of Chievo's current situation. Chievo are set to be relegated from Serie B after failing to balance their books. The club could therefore be forced to sell Samuele Vignato this summer to raise some funds.

Samuele Vignato was one of the standout performers for the Chievo Primavera squad. He scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 19 appearances.

Chievo received an offer worth €2.8 million from Monza but swiftly rejected the bid as they are looking for a higher fee for their prized asset.

Juventus have looked to sign a number of young talents over the last few transfer windows. The Old Lady have signed the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski in a bid to build a core group of youngsters around whom they can develop a squad.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are currently strapped for finances and will therefore look to the loan market, the free agency market, and young talents to bolster their squad this summer.

The Nerrazzuri have already parted ways with Moroccan wing-back Achraf Hakimi this summer and could sell star striker Romelu Lukaku to raise the funds required to clear their debts.

The Serie A champions will, however, need to strengthen their squad this summer. Inter Milan could, therefore, target the signing of Chievo youngster Samuele Vignato.

Juventus and Inter Milan are likely to send Samuele Vignato out on loan next season

Italy U18 v Austria U18 - International Friendly

Juventus and Inter Milan both have a wealth of options in midfield at their disposal. Samuele Vignato has made just three senior appearances for Chievo and therefore does not have the experience to play at senior level for Juventus or Inter Milan.

The Italian giants could therefore add him to their U-21 squad, or send him out on loan to a Serie B side so he may receive some regular playing time.

