Juventus join PSG in race to sign Premier League star - Reports

Juventus are reportedly ready to resume their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from the Red Devils in recent years and has just one year remaining on his current contract with the club.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus will face stiff competition from French giants PSG for the signature of Pogba. Mauricio Pochettino's side have already signed Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi this summer.

The Ligue 1 club are also reportedly close to completing a deal for Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma. PSG will now focus its efforts on enticing Pogba into making a move to the French capital this summer.

Juventus are, however, desperate to sign a top-quality midfielder this summer. The Bianconeri's lack of quality, goals and creativity from midfield last season proved to be a massive source of concern for the club.

New Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is desperate to reunite with Paul Pogba in Turin. Allegri and Pogba spent two seasons from 2014 to 2016 together at Juventus, during which the club won the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia.

The French midfielder was desperate to leave Old Trafford midway through the 2020-21 campaign. His agent, Mino Raiola, publicly stated the 28-year-old's desire to secure a move away from Manchester United at the end of the season.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, however, re-found his magic touch after the turn of the year and once again became one of United's key players. He scored six goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for the club last season.

Pogba's renaissance has led many to believe he could sign a new contract with Manchester United this summer. If the Frenchman extends his stay, it would help the club target their first Premier League title since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The 28-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with Manchester United. The Red Devils could therefore be forced to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Juventus could struggle to compete with PSG for the signature of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Juventus' dire financial situation could prove to be a major obstacle in their pursuit of Manchester United star Paul Pogba. The Bianconeri could reportedly offer Cristiano Ronaldo or Adrien Rabiot plus cash to Manchester United in exchange for Pogba. The Old Lady are desperate to offload Ronaldo this summer due to his €29 million a year wage bill.

Unless Juventus are able to part ways with a number of the club's high-earners, or raise capital through sales, they will struggle to compete with PSG for the signature of Paul Pogba.

