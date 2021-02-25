Juventus News Roundup: Juve to battle Real Madrid for Serie A midfielder, Bianconeri interested in signing Valencia contract rebel and more - 25 February 2021

Juventus will need to fend off competition from Real Madrid for a top transfer target whom they've been linked with since last summer.

Juventus are third on the Serie A table right now. They can bring the gap with league leaders Inter Milan down to five points if they win their game in hand. The club is laying the groundwork for what's expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 25 February 2021.

Juventus could sign Luis Suarez this summer as interesting clause emerges

Luis Suarez

Juventus had come close to signing Luis Suarez last summer. However, several issues cropped up in the last minute and the Uruguayan ended up joining Atletico Madrid.

However, now Marca claims that Luis Suarez had inserted a clause in his contract with Atletico Madrid which would let him leave the club in the summer for a free. As such, Juventus now have a great opportunity to sign Suarez in the summer.

Juventus have been scouring the market for a striker and could return for Suarez in the summer now that the clause has come to light.

Juventus to battle Real Madrid for Manuel Locatelli

Advertisement

US Sassuolo v Spezia Calcio - Serie A

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to Calciomercato. Real Madrid have some incredible midfielders on their payroll but their average age is a cause for concern and Zinedine Zidane wants to bring in younger players.

Andrea Pirlo has remained keen on signing Locatelli and Juventus are expected to return for him in the summer after looking to strike a deal last year. Juventus' central midfielders have not been able to deliver consistently and they are expected to sell a couple in the summer to free up funds to sign Locatelli.

#Juventus will exercise the option to buy for Weston #McKennie (€18,5M payable in 3-years, and up to €7M in bonuses), then in Summer Juve will try to reach an agreement with #Sassuolo to sign Manuel #Locatelli, who is the Bianconeri’s first choice as a midfielder. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 25, 2021

Advertisement

Juventus linked with Lee Kang-in

Valencia CF v C.A. Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Lee Kang-in has been at Valencia since 2011 and was the best player at the under-20 World Cup in 2019. The 20-year-old has been impressive for the La Liga outfit but he hasn't able to nail down a starting spot in the side and he wants to leave the club in the summer, as per Calciomercato.

Valencia have tried to tie him down to a new deal but the South Korean has made up his mind. His current deal runs out in 2022 and as such, Valencia are expected to cash in on him this summer. Juventus are interested in Lee Kang-in and have an edge over the competition due to their relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes.

Jorge Mendes has worked closely with Juventus and he maintains a good relationship with Valencia owner Peter Lim.