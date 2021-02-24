Juventus News Roundup: Juve enter race to sign Manchester United midfielder on a free transfer, Bianconeri remain interested in Olympique Lyon star and more - 24 February 2021

Juventus are looking to bolster their midfield in the summer and they have some very talented players on their wishlist.

Juventus have to play out of their skin for the rest of the season to fulfil their dream of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title. The club is preparing for a hectic period both on and off the pitch as manager Andrea Pirlo remains keen on bringing in some top players to reinforce his squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 24 February 2021.

Paulo Dybala suffers yet another setback as he works towards return

Paulo Dybala

2020-21 has been a rather forgettable season for Juventus star Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has missed a large chunk of the season due to injury. He had initially struggled to settle down under Andrea Pirlo's tutelage.

Dybala is trying to acquire a new deal at Juventus and his injury issues are certainly not helping his case. As per TuttoSport, the Argentine was expected to return towards the end of January. However, his pain has resurfaced and now Pirlo has grown accustomed to playing without Paulo Dybala.

In Dybala's absence, Juventus have relied on Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata even though the latter has also suffered from injury. As such, Dybala's future at Juventus has a shade of uncertainty about it as things stand.

At 27, Dybala is supposed to be in his peak, but he's only scored three goals this season, on the back of two consecutive campaigns where he failed to get past 20, as he did in both 2015/16 and 2017/18 ⭐️ https://t.co/jUydZlmUp6 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 24, 2021

Juventus retain an interest in Houssem Aouar

Manchester City v Lyon - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

Houssem Aouar was touted to be one of Juventus' top transfer targets in the summer. As per Calciomercato, Juventus were so keen on landing the French midfielder that they were willing to offer two players plus money in exchange for him.

Juventus reportedly offered Federico Bernardeschi, Mattia De Sciglio and some money to sign Aouar. However, the Ligue 1 outfit rejected their offer. Despite that, Juventus have retained their interest in Aouar and will look to sign him in the summer.

They will need to fend off competition from a raft of teams that are interested in signing the 22-year-old.

Juventus enter race for Juan Mata

Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Manchester United veteran midfielder Juan Mata will become a free agent in the summer. According to reports, Juventus, Inter Milan and AS Roma are all interested in signing the Spaniard at the end of the season.

Juan Mata has been playing a bit-part role at Manchester United this season. The 32-year-old has been used sparingly this season and it is unlikely that the Red Devils will offer him a new deal. Mata is reportedly looking for a new challenge and will consider moving to Italy.