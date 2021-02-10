Juventus News Roundup: Juve interested in £16 million-rated Sampdoria youngster, Arsenal to make a move for Bianconeri star and more - 10 February 2021

Juventus are sticking religiously to their policy of signing players who could be at the club for the long term.

Juventus are through to the final of the Coppa Italia after holding Inter Milan to a 0-0 draw at the Allianz Stadium last night. They had the first leg of the tie 2-1. Though the match ended without goals, there was plenty happening off it.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 10 February 2021.

Antonio Conte unhappy with Juventus' conduct during game

Tempers were flaring off the pitch as Juventus took on Inter Milan last night. Bianconeri chairman Andre Agnelli was seen mouthing off Nerazzuri manager Antonio Conte. Conte responded by showing him the middle finger.

Antonio Conte has enjoyed successful stints as both player and manager at Juventus but left the club after his relationship with Andre Agnelli went south.

Conte spoke to Rai 1 after the match, Conte stressed the need for Juventus to be polite and to show more sportsmanship. He said:

Juventus should tell the truth. I think the fourth official heard and saw what happened throughout the match. They should be more polite in my opinion. They need more sportsmanship and respect for those who work.”

"What happened at the end of the game? I have neither the desire nor the pleasure to comment on anything. I think that in all things there must be education. Enough."

Mikel Arteta to make surprise swoop for Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey left Arsenal as a free-agent and joined Juventus in the summer of 2019. His stint in Turin has been regularly interrupted by injuries. The Welshman has made 54 appearances for the Bianconeri and has been in good form this season.

As per TuttoJuve (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants a reunion with his former team-mate and is lining up a move for the midfielder. However, the report also claims that Aaron Ramsey is happy at Juventus and the club are keen to keep him.

Juventus to battle Tottenham for Mikkel Damsgaard

Mikkel Damsgaard only joined Sampdoria last summer for £5 million. But his stocks have risen three-fold already and he is presently rated at £16 million. According to Tuttosport (via Football Italia), Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing him.

Damsgaard is a versatile campaigner and can play at central midfielder and down the left wing, a quality that both the Bianconeri and Spurs admire. Jose Mourinho is reportedly an admirer of the youngster and has added him to his wishlist for the summer.