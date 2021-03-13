Juventus News Roundup: Juve make decision on Alvaro Morata's future, Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at critics following Champions League exit and more - 13 March 2021

Juventus have finally made a decision on whether or not they want Alvaro Morata to stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

Juventus will look to bounce back from their disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League as they take on Cagliari on Sunday. The Bianconeri cannot afford to slip up as they look to keep league leaders Inter Milan within their sights.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 13 March 2021.

Andrea Pirlo dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo exit rumours

Andrea Pirlo about Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid rumours: “He’s ok. It’s normal for Cristiano to be disappointed, like everyone else. The rumours are normal, he is the most important player in the world with Messi. He's always done a great job here and proved his worth”. 🇵🇹 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 13, 2021

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has dismissed reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo to an exit in the summer as 'usual uproar'. After Juventus crashed out of the UEFA Champions League, several reports have surfaced claiming that Ronaldo is closer than ever to leaving the Bianconeri.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Andrea Pirlo said:

“It’s normal that he’s disappointed by what happened the other night, like the rest of the team.

“It’s normal to have rumours. He’s the most important figure in football and he’s always being talked about. But let’s remind ourselves that he’s always done well, scoring around 90 goals for Juventus, and has demonstrated his value.

“Failing to score in a match can happen, just like it can happen to others. But more of an uproar is made about him.”

Juventus want permanent deal for Alvaro Morata

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Italian PS5 Supercup

According to AS, Juventus have now decided to pursue a permanent deal for striker Alvaro Morata. Andrea Pirlo set to oversee a squad overhaul in the summer but have decided to keep the Spaniard beyond the end of the season.

Morata is currently on loan from Atletico Madrid. He has been in good form this season and has scored 16 goals and provided nine assists for the Old Lady, prompting them to finally make the decision to get a permanent deal over the line.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms commitment to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has come under severe criticism after Juventus were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. Multiple reports have linked him with an exit from the club and he has been slammed for his performance in the game as well.

Now Ronaldo has hit back at critics by reaffirming his commitment to Juventus in an Instagram post. Ronaldo wrote:

"More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet... true champions never break!

"Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season.

"It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory... and so do I! History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work.

"And those who don’t understand this, will never achieve glory and success."