Juventus News Roundup: Juve to offer Gianluca Frabotta in swap deal for Sassuolo star, Bayern Munich's stance on Douglas Costa's loan extension revealed and more - 24 March 2021

Juventus are looking to prise one of Serie A's best young midfielders away from Sassuolo.

Juventus suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Benevento this past weekend and now their chances of winning a tenth consecutive Serie A have taken a major hit. There is a lot of noise surrounding the club at the moment as they prepare ahead of what should be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 24 March 2021.

Alvaro Morata is confident Cristiano Ronaldo will stay put at Juventus

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid, has said he believes Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with an exit and the rumour mill has gone into overdrive ever since Juventus crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo's current contract expires in 2022 and Juventus are yet to offer him an extension. Speaking to Cadena Ser, Ronaldo's strike partner Alvaro Morata said:

"He’s used to playing in Champions League finals. But he would have been the same in another club. It’s not a Juve problem. He’s happy with the group but he’s used to winning, so it’s normal that he’s angry.

“I think he’s happy with the team. Juventus and I want him to stay, because Juventus must have the best players in the world.”

On the amount of criticism that has been thrown Ronaldo's way in the wake of Juventus' loss in the Round of 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Porto, Morata said:

“They criticised us all. Of course, it bothers us. I’m the first to know about the criticism and Cristiano too. I don’t have to explain who Cristiano is, he always tries to defend the Juventus shirt.

"We are a team and I repeat, with the Supercoppa Italiana and hopefully the Coppa Italia, it won’t be a bad season.”

Bayern Munich decide not to keep Douglas Costa

Juventus winger Douglas Costa is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. The Brazilian has only been used sparingly by the Bundesliga giants. Juventus currently have Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski and do not need Douglas Costa.

But it looks like they will need to find a new club for Douglas Costa as the 30-year-old is now certain to return at the end of the season. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Costa has failed to impress the Bavarians enough to earn an extension and Bayern Munich have decided not to keep him beyond this season.

Juventus to offer Gianluca Frabotta in exchange for Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli is one of the players that Juventus have been linked with for quite a while. According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Juventus have entered negotiations with Sassuolo to sign Locatelli and are now contemplating adding 21-year-old left-back Gianluca Frabotta to sweeten the deal.

Frabotta is one of the upcoming stars in the Juventus squad. But the Bianconeri might sign another left-back in the summer as they believe adding Frabotta to the deal could help make it easier for Sassuolo to part with Locatelli.

