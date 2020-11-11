Juventus News Roundup: Juve planning audacious swap deal for Neymar, Bianconeri make Serie A star their priority signing for January and more: 11 November 2020

Juventus are going through a rough patch and are yet to completely hit their stride in their first season under new manager Andrea Pirlo. They are planning to make some big moves in the upcoming transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 11 November 2020.

Former Palermo president says Dybala should join Real Madrid

Paulo DybalaJ

Paulo Dybala has been urged to leave Juventus and move to Spain by ex Palermo president Zamparini. Dybala spent three seasons at Palermo from 2012-2015 before making the move to Juventus.

Dybala has not been getting regular minutes in Turin this season and Zamparini cannot believe that one of the best players on the planet is not being used properly.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Zamparini said,

"I am still convinced that he is the new Messi. Dybala, as well as a champion, is a very good guy. And I can't understand why many insiders tend to forget him.

"That Dybala is not a starter in Serie A is a blasphemy. Paulo should have followed my advice three years ago, to move away from Turin.

Advertisement

"I told him clearly: 'Paulo, for your own sake, you must leave Juventus'. His football is fantasy [and is best suited to] Spain, at either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Juventus make Manuel Locatelli a priority

Manuel Locatelli

According to reports, Juventus have made the signing of Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli a priority in the January transfer window. Locatelli had joined Sassuolo from AC Milan last year and has grown in reputation as one of the best midfielders in the Serie A.

Andrea Pirlo had reportedly wanted to sign him in the summer but a deal couldn't be sealed. The Juventus manager is keen to add more young players to the Bianconeri midfield and the 22-year-old has been identified as the ideal candidate.

No player has attempted or completed more passes in Serie A this season than Manuel Locatelli.



✅619 passes

✅88% pass accuracy



Maestro. pic.twitter.com/YvmvNvEATg — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) November 6, 2020

Advertisement

Juventus lining up audacious swap deal with PSG

Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Juventus are reportedly lining up a swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, as per reports. Cristiano Ronaldo exit rumours are gaining momentum by the day and they are reportedly looking to cash in on the Portuguese superstar to avoid having to see him leave for free in the summer of 2022.

However, there are only a few teams that have the financial clout to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG are one of them. Neymar's situation at PSG is very similar as his contract will also expire in 2022 and this summer provides the last opportunity for Juventus to cash in on him.

That's why Juventus are now plotting an audacious swap deal to bring Neymar to Turin.