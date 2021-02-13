Juventus News Roundup: Juve plotting double raid on Fiorentina, Bianconeri favourites to sign Austrian star and more - 13 February 2021

Juventus are planning a double raid for Fiorentina's Serbian duo in the summer.

Juventus have a high-profile match against Napoli tonight and Andrea Pirlo will want his team to come away with all three points and make a statement in the process. Off the field, the club is busy planning for the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 13 February 2021.

Leonardo Bonucci says Antonio Conte-Andre Agnelli clash was not a good thing

Juventus v FC Internazionale - Coppa Italia

Tempers boiled over on the sidelines when Juventus clashed with Inter Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final last week. Executives from both teams were seen getting involved in heated exchanges throughout the match and Conte was visibly distraught with Juventus chief Andre Agnelli.

Now Juventus veteran Leonardo Bonucci has had his say on the incident. Bonucci Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia):

“There is little to add, the images are clear. What happened was bad but it’s not for me to judge and say why it happened. We must always be role models, but sometimes it becomes difficult in certain situations

“When you play, sometimes you do not think about the environmental situation. Tension can make you do something different from what you want and episodes like these can happen. This is also amplified by the fact that the stadiums are empty and the microphones record even the sneeze of a player.

Advertisement

“We should emphasize less what happens, I challenge anyone not to have moments of tension in their workplace, whether it’s a football field or an office.

"We are human beings. We try to be role models, but some situations may get out of our control. With a full stadium you wouldn’t notice it, we have to be more careful but it is nothing new.”

Juventus favourites to sign Austrian teenage talent

Arsenal FC v Rapid Wien: Group B - UEFA Europa League

Austrian youngster Yusuf Demir has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in the recent past. As per Calciomercato, Juventus have nothe frontrunnersntrunners for his signature after tabling a €6 million bid to Rapid Wien.

The 17-year-old is tipped to be the next big thing in Austrian football and is expected to leave the club this summer. The report claims that Juventus and Rapid Wien weren't able to see eye-to-eye over the transfer fee in the last transfer window.

Advertisement

Rapid Wien wanted €8 million as Manchester City have registered their interest in the teenager as well. However, Juventus are currently in pole position to sign him as things stand.

🚨⚽️Future Star Alert⚽️🚨17-year-old @yusufdemir_10, target of Man U, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and more, comes on in the 78th minute, scores in the 88th as @skrapid vaults to the top of the @OEFBL table with 4-1 win over @SKSturm on FTF pic.twitter.com/ZEa4HFL96Z — FTF (@ForTheFansHQ) January 22, 2021

Juventus want Nikola Milenkovic and Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina

Nikola Milenkovic

Juventus have regularly swooped in for some of Fiorentina's top talents and it looks like they're sticking to that habit. Fiorentina are not too pleased with Juventus doing so and weren't happy with the way Chiesa was prised out of the club.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are plotting a double raid on Fiorentina for the Serbian pair of Nikola Milenkovic and Dusan Vlahovic. Fiorentina have had a difficult season and are currently languishing at 15th on the Serie A table and could lose some of their main players at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement

Milenkovic has reportedly been a top target for Juventus and is more ready than Vlahovic to make the step up.