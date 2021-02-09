Juventus News Roundup: Juve register interest in Japanese star, Jose Mourinho insistent on signing Bianconeri midfielder and more - 9 February 2021

Juventus have some big stars on their wishlist and the latest addition is a top young talent plying his trade in the Serie A.

Juventus gave the January transfer window a bit of a pass and whether they did that out of their own volition or were simply forced to do so remains up for debate. One thing is for certain and it is that the Bianconeri will come in strong during the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 9 February 2021.

Andrea Pirlo says Juventus want to reach Coppa Italia final at all costs

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has stressed the importance of winning the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tie against Inter Milan. Juventus won the first leg of the tie 2-1 at the San Siro and have a slender lead to work with when the Nerazzurri come to Allianz Stadium tonight.

Speaking to Juventus TV ahead of the all-important second leg, Pirlo said:

"We must play like the Juve we’ve seen in the last few games. It’s the second round of a great tie that will give us the chance to reach the final. It’s an objective that we must achieve at all costs. It will be a difficult match, a battle. But we’re ready for it.”

Juventus have fought back in the Serie A as well after a sluggish start and are currently third on the table, five points behind Inter Milan with a game in hand.

“We will need to go out there with the attitude of being equals. We’re starting from 0-0, we can’t still be thinking about the first leg victory. This is like a final so we must have the attitude of an aggressive team that knows what it wants. We need to be focused; the objective is too important to let it get away.”

Juventus registered 2-1 triumph over Inter Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final, with Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a brace.



Jose Mourinho wants Aaron Ramsey at Tottenham Hotspur

Aaron Ramsey has emerged as a transfer target for Aaron Ramsey in recent weeks and now Todofichajes claims that Jose Mourinho is insistent on signing him in the summer.

Aaron Ramsey spent more than a decade at Spurs' arch-rivals Arsenal and it will be quite an event if the Welshman chooses to return to North London with Tottenham Hotspur.

Ramsey joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 and pockets a hefty amount in wages. However, he has spent a lot of time on the sidelines due to injury and is yet to fully justify his salary. As such, Juventus could be tempted to let him go in the summer for the right price.

Juventus among teams interested in Takehiro Tomiyasu

In January, Fabio Paratici and co. oversaw the arrival of several top young talents to the u-23 unit but the first-team squad remained untouched. However, that is almost certain to change in the summer.

Now the Global Sporting Director of Montreal Impact and Bologna FC, Walter Sabatini, has revealed that three or four Bologna players are wanted by top Serie A clubs in an interview with Teleroma 56 (via quotes carried by Calciomercato.it).

The 22-year-old Takehiro Tomiyasu has become an ever-present in Sinisa Mihajlovic's side. The versatile Japanese international usually plays as a centre-back but can also play at right-back and in defensive midfield.