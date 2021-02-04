Juventus News Roundup: Juve star tipped to join Arsenal, Bianconeri to battle Manchester United for Fiorentina star and more- 4 February 2021

Juventus are expected to go through a lot of changes once the summer transfer window is open.

Juventus are preparing for a big showdown on Saturday against rivals AS Roma. They should be pumped after beating Inter Milan 2-1 in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final as Andrea Pirlo's project seems to be finally hitting its stride.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 4 February 2021.

Chiellini says he was 'a fool to reject Arsenal'

Juventus' veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini says he was a fool to snub Arsenal when they came knocking him for him when he was 16-years-old. Chiellini has revealed that Arsene Wenger wanted him to join Arsenal but he chose to remain at Livorno.

In an interview with So Foot, Chiellini said:

“In hindsight, I was a fool to decline that offer. I was 16, I played in Serie C, I got a huge offer. I didn’t feel ready. If I had accepted, it would have given the impression of betraying Livorno.”

Manchester United favourites to sign Nikola Milenkovic ahead of Juventus

According to CalcioMercato, European giants Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus and Manchester United are all monitoring Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic. AC Milan have been linked with the 22-year-old for a while now but the report claims that they are not the favourites to sign him as things stand.

The youngster could make his way to England as Manchester United are currently in pole position to sign him. Fiorentina have slapped a €35 million price tag on Milenkovic and Manchester United are reportedly willing to match that.

Robert Pires tips Aaron Ramsey to return to Arsenal

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has tipped his former club to bring Aaron Ramsey back to North London. It wouldn't be much of a surprise if Juventus let the Welshman leave in the summer seeing as how he isn't really first-choice anymore.

Pires told TuttoJuve:

“He is very intelligent and knows how to adapt everywhere, Juve is a very big club and Serie A is improving him even more. He needs to stay a few more years and then he will return to Arsenal. It is my belief, I am not a fortune teller.”

Pires also claimed that Ramsey will be a great fit for Mikel Arteta's side.

“Aaron would be perfect in Mikel Arteta’s game system, but he belongs to Juve and he has to stay focused on the Old Lady to win trophies. This year he has already won one, I hope it’s just the first in a long line.”