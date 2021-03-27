Juventus News Roundup: Juve want to sign Manchester City star this summer, Bianconeri transfer target Moise Kean's stance on future revealed and more - 27 March 2021

Juventus are looking to sign one of Manchester City's best players to appease Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus have seen better days. After getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16, the Bianconeri were dealt a huge setback in Serie A as they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Benevento. The club needs to invest wisely in the summer transfer window with Andrea Pirlo keen to bolster his squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 27 March 2021.

Juventus agree deal with Gremio for Douglas Costa

Bayern Munich will not be extending Douglas Costa's loan deal beyond the end of the season. The Juventus winger has failed to impress during his loan spell with the Bavarians, causing the Old Lady to seek a potential suitor for him.

According to Tuttosport (via TNT Sports), Juventus have reached an agreement with Brazilian club Gremio for Costa. The deal may yet not go over the line as Costa's wages could prove to be a stumbling block.

Costa is currently tied with Juventus till 2022 and he earns €6 million a year. This means that the 30-year-old will need to take a massive wage cut to join Gremio.

Douglas Costa is still carrying a foot injury and will miss both games against Paris Saint-Germain [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/5x8Igu2zlq — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 27, 2021

Moise Kean wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Moise Kean is currently at Paris Saint-Germain on loan from Premier League side Everton. He has been mighty impressive for the Ligue 1 champions and has scored 15 goals across all competitions for them.

Juventus are keen on bringing Moise Kean back to Turin in the summer. Calciomercato claims that the Bianconeri are looking to add another striker to their squad. However, Moise Kean has decided that he wants to kick on at Paris Saint-Germain.

He is thinking about extending his stay in Paris. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has shown a lot of faith in him and Kean wants to keep his good form going.

Juventus want to sign Sergio Aguero or Moise Kean to appease Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Aguero

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ForzaItalianFootball, Juventus are weighing up the possibility of signing either Sergio Aguero or Moise Kean this summer to appease Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has sought guarantees over reinforcements in the summer. Sergio Aguero's current contract with Manchester City expires this summer and he is not expected to sign a new deal. As such, he will be available for a free.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are keen to extend Moise Kean's loan spell. It is now up to Kean to make up his mind over whether he wants to stay at PSG or return to Everton or even go back to Juventus.

Moise Kean and Sergio Aguero are on top of Juventus’ shortlist for new strikers.



📰 via Gazzetta pic.twitter.com/1gsv7jSmV5 — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) March 26, 2021