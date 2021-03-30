Juventus News Roundup: Premier League striker considering Juve move, Bianconeri could swap Rodrigo Bentancur for Bayern Munich midfielder and more - 30 March 2021

Juventus is a potential destination for one of the best Premier League strikers who is set to become a free agent this summer.

Juventus' season has taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. After being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, their chances of winning a tenth consecutive Serie A title are starting to fade too after suffering a shock defeat against Benevento. The Bianconeri are also preparing ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 30 March 2021.

Juventus set asking price for Adrien Rabiot

Juventus v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Adrien Rabiot has failed to impress this season and Juventus are now prepared to sell him in the summer. He joined Juventus in 2019 as a free-agent but has not been able to replicate the kind of form that made him one of the most sought-after midfielders during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Andrea Pirlo wants to revamp Juventus' midfield and has decided to put Adrien Rabiot on the transf. They want to free up their wage bill and La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato) reports that the Old Lady have slapped a €30 million price tag on him. Several reports have linked him with a move to England.

Juventus could swap Rodrigo Bentancur for Leon Goretzka

Bayern München v SS Lazio - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Advertisement

Juventus are looking to bolster their midfield this summer. The Bianconeri's midfield has consistently come under criticism this season and Andre Pirlo wants to rope in new players and sell a couple of their current ones.

According to Tuttosport via Football Italia, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Rodrigo Bentancur. Interestingly, Juventus have already registered an interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. There is a chance the two sides could opt to swap Bentancur and Goretzka this summer.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, with Leon Goretzka targeted as part of an exchange https://t.co/2PA7h2n91D #Juventus #FCBayern #Uruguay pic.twitter.com/bqW7wdzYPQ — footballitalia (@footballitalia) March 28, 2021

Sergio Aguero considering Juventus move

Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League

Advertisement

Manchester City have confirmed that Sergio Aguero will leave the club in the summer. According to ESPN, Sergio Aguero is considering potential moves to Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero has previously said his ambition is to return to Argentina with boyhood club Indipendiente when he leaves Manchester City. However, ESPN sources reveal that the player believes he can play at the highest level for longer and is not considering moving back to Argentina just yet.

Juventus are keen to prepare for life without Cristiano Ronaldo in the event of the Portuguese departing in the summer and are interested in Sergio Aguero.