Juventus to promote from within to replace outgoing defender - Reports

Juventus will not sign any new centre-backs in the ongoing transfer window to replace the outgoing Merih Demiral, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb (via Juvefc.com).

Instead, new Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is set to promote the likes of Daniele Rugani and Radu Dragusin into the first-team as their fourth choice centre-back.

Despite Allegri showing confidence in Rugani and Dragusin, the pair will not play a major role in Juventus' new season other than to fill-in for injuries to their first-team players. The likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt are thought to be untouchable in the squad, while Giorgio Chiellini has penned a new deal until the summer of 2023.

Merih Demiral is set to leave Juventus to join Serie A rivals Atalanta as they try and replace the outgoing Cristian Romero.

The move to Atalanta will help Juventus clear out one of their fringe players but has left them a defender short. The Old Lady were previously linked to Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. However, Daniele Rugani is quite a competent defender himself.

The 27-year-old is a product of Juventus' youth academy, having previously played under Massimiliano Allegri, making him a safe option going into the new season. Rugani has made more than 100 appearances for the Bianconeri. The Italian international spent the last season out on loan at Cagliari.

With Dragusin and Rugani available, Juventus are not planning to sign a new CB to replace Demiral. [@romeoagresti] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) August 3, 2021

Juventus are yet to make a first-team signing this summer

Despite their worries in midfield and defense, Juventus are yet to make a new first-team signing. The Old Lady have so far only added players to their youth squad.

So far in the transfer window, Juventus have signed Alessandro Citi, a young defender from AC Milan, and Kaio Jorge from Brazilian outfit Santos.

The Old Lady were linked with the transfer of Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona. However, Massimiliano Allegri is happy to keep Aaron Ramsey after the Welshman impressed the new manager by playing as a holding midfielder in a new 4-3-3 system.

Massimiliano Allegri seems happy with the squad at his disposal as he tries to help Juventus reclaim their lost Serie A crown.

Kaio Jorge joins Juventus from Santos, official statement confirms. Santos president Rueda: “Juventus have offered what we wanted” 🇧🇷⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



Juventus will pay €1.5m now, €1.5m in June 2022 and potential €1m bonus. Kaio Jorge will fly to Italy this week - contract 2026. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2021

