Juventus reluctant to sell star player despite their current financial situation-Reports

Juventus are reportedly reluctant to sell Italy winger Federico Chiesa. The winger is one of the hottest properties in Europe following his performances for Italy at Euro 2020 this summer.

According to Il Bianconeri, Juventus have rejected offers worth €100 million from Chelsea and Bayern Munich for Federico Chiesa this summer. Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign the 23-year-old and will likely test Juventus' resolve once again during this summer's transfer window.

Reports have suggested that Juventus are desperate to keep hold of Chiesa, but could be tempted to sell the Italian if they receive the right offer. Juventus' dire financial situation could force the club to part ways with a number of its star players.

Federico Chiesa was one of the standout players for Juventus last season. The Old Lady endured a dismal 2020-21 campaign which saw them finish fourth in Serie A. They also parted ways with Andrea Pirlo at the end of the season. Chiesa was one of the shining lights for the club amid the turmoil.

The fleet-footed winger scored 14 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for the club. Chiesa popped up with a number of crucial goals for Juventus throughout the course of the season.

The youngster replicated his club form whilst playing for Italy at Euro 2020. Despite starting the tournament as an impact substitute for Roberto Mancini's side, Chiesa soon became a key member of Italy's starting line-up. He was named Man of the Match by UEFA in Italy's final group match, a 1-0 victory over Wales.

Chiesa also scored the opening goal in Italy's 2-1 victory over Austria in the Round of 16. He scored his second goal of the tournament against Spain in the semi-finals.

Juventus are unlikely to let go of Federico Chiesa in the near future despite interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich

Federico Chiesa celebrates with the Euro 2020 trophy

Juventus are unlikely to let go of Federico Chiesa even if Chelsea and Bayern Munich return with improved offers for the former Fiorentina star.

Juve paid €10m loan fee in 2020... and will pay €40m to Fiorentina in 2022 as obligation to buy + €10m add ons.

Massimiliano Allegri is believed to be a huge fan of the winger. He reportedly sees Chiesa as one of the core group of youngsters around whom Juventus can build a squad for the future.

