Juventus show interest in signing Manchester City defender this summer - Reports 

Juventus are considering signing Manchester City's Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte this summer, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Forza Italian Football).

Due to Laporte wanting more game time, a number of European clubs have shown interest in signing the Spaniard, with Juventus being one of them. The Old Lady, however, will have to fight against a few La Liga clubs, including Barcelona, who are also linked with the 27-year-old.

Juventus are currently in search of a new centre-back after Merih Demiral decided to leave the Turin-based outfit for Serie A rivals Atalanta.

Despite wanting to sign Aymeric Laporte, Juventus themselves have a stacked-up defense with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci considered untouchable. The Bianconeri have also renewed Giorgio Chiellini's contract after the Italian impressed at Euro 2020.

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, Juventus want to sign Aymeric Laporte on a season-long loan deal. However, it has not been reported whether the Old Lady will try and make the move permanent in 2022.

Aymeric Laporte wants to leave Manchester City amid interest from Juventus

According to 90min.com (via Sports Bible), Aymeric Laporte has already told Manchester City about his intentions to leave the club this summer despite City wanting him to stay. A Manchester City source told 90 Mins the following:

"The player has made it clear he feels a move this summer would benefit all parties, and there is a chance this happens with major interest in him. But City are not forcing him out and would be happy for him to stay at the club if that is how the situation plays out."

According to the aforementioned source, Laporte is keen on a return to La Liga despite interest from Juventus and other European clubs.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has consistently gone with the centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and John Stones, which has kept Aymeric Laporte out of first-team recognition. With Man City also possessing Nathan Ake in their ranks, the 27-year-old defender has been played out of position whenever Guardiola has decided to play him.

Juventus are thus looking to take advantage of Manchester City possessing numerous options in their defense and bring in an experienced centre-back.

