Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Andrea Pirlo makes Arsenal star his priority signing, Juve transfer target Dzeko set to make decision on future and more: 27 August 2020

This transfer window is going to be very important for Juventus with respect to their future and the club is well aware of that. After sacking Maurizio Sarri and appointing Andrea Pirlo as the manager, Juventus desperately need to invest wisely in the transfer window to revitalize an ageing squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 27 August 2020.

Edin Dzeko set to make a decision on future with Juventus poised

Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko is reportedly set to meet Roma and inform them of his future plans. Juventus have been credited with an interest in the Bosnian and are keeping tabs on the situation.

Roma will reject any offers if Dzeko chooses to commit to the club but the player has so far been undecided over whether to kick on at Roma or move to Turin. Juventus are looking to find a new strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo after deciding to terminate Gonzalo Higuain's contract.

Edin Dzeko has scored 106 goals from 222 appearances for Roma since joining in 2016.

#ASRoma CEO Guido Fienga has reportedly scheduled a meeting with captain Edin Dzeko tomorrow, to discuss the Bosnia international’s future in the capital. #Juventus #SerieA https://t.co/PFbOjWBfmP pic.twitter.com/ciCgyfFx8Q — footballitalia (@footballitalia) August 27, 2020

Bonucci snubs Manchester City

Advertisement

Leonardo Bonucci

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has snubbed Manchester City to stay at Juventus, as per Gianluca Di Marzio. The Italian admitted that Pep Guardiola and co. had approached him over a potential move but he decided to turn down the offer to kick on at Juventus.

Bonucci was reportedly so insistent on staying at Juventus that Manchester City decided to not even launch a bid for him. It is further claimed that Bonucci wants to stay in Turin and finish his career at Juventus and is not looking for a move away.

Hector Bellerin is Andrea Pirlo's first choice to fill in as right-back

Hector Bellerin

According to reports, Hector Bellerin is up there on Andrea Pirlo's wishlist as the player he wants to sign as the club's new first-choice right-back. Bellerin's game time was hampered by an ACL injury and a hamstring problem over the last two seasons and he has been struggling to get back to his best at the Emirates.

Arsenal have signed Cedric Soares on a permanent basis and following the potential arrival of Gabriel Magalhaes, Bellerin will find game time coming at a premium. As such, Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are expected to be sold this transfer window.

The report claims that the two clubs have already got in touch with each other to discuss a potential deal.