Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Andrea Pirlo wants Premier League striker in January, Juve interested in Lille midfielder and more- 21 January 2021

Andrea Pirlo won his first piece of silverware as the Juventus manager last night after beating Napoli 2-0 in the Supercoppa Italiana. The Bianconeri are still looking to bolster their squad before the January transfer window draws to a close.

RB Leipzig tempting Juventus youngster Radu Drăgușin

Young Romanian centre-back Radu Drăgușin is one of the youngsters that have been given a chance this season by Juventus. The youngster has featured in the Serie A and UEFA Champions League for the Bianconeri this term as the club slowly moves to a youth-centric approach under new manager Andrea Pirlo.

However, Radu Drăgușin has now entered the final months of his current deal at Juventus and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig is waiting to poach and are keeping tabs on his contract situation, according to Calciomercato.

Drăgușin has already got several admirers and Sassuolo had asked for him to be included in the deal for Gianluca Scamacca initially. It is not clear whether Drăgușin has received a new contract offer from Juventus or if he is not keen on continuing his development with the Old Lady.

Juventus interested in Lille midfielder Yusuf Yazici

Timothy Weah of Lille celebrates with Yusuf Yazici

As per France Football (via Fichajes.com), Juventus have now registered an interest in 23-year-old Lille midfielder Yusuf Yazici. The youngster rose through the ranks at Trabzonspor before joining Lille in 2019. He has been impressive for the Ligue 1 outfit and has been developing well over the past couple of seasons.

Lille are known for being a selling club and Juventus will face competition from Arsenal and AC Milan for Yazici's signature. Speaking to AS (as quoted by Fichajes), Yazici had recently admitted that he sees Lille as a gateway to a bigger club. He said:

“I accepted Lille’s proposal, despite having received interesting offers from Spanish clubs. Campos presented the project to me and convinced me, I thought I could adapt to the major European leagues more easily with Lille in my first stage. It is a club with which I have high hopes for.

I am happy here. I have fully recovered after four months of treatment. I will do everything I can in this city and later, if everything is possible, I will be able to play in Spain. I know well that there are Spanish teams who follow me. I prefer not to say the names of these teams”

Andrea Pirlo still favours Olivier Giroud

Chelsea v PAOK - UEFA Europa League - Group L

Though Gianluca Scamacca looks the most likely player to join as a backup striker to Alvaro Morata this January, he is not Andrea Pirlo's preferred choice. The Juventus manager, as per Corriere Dello Sport (via Calciomercato), wants to sign Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.

However, Giroud seems to have fought his way back into Lampard's plans at Chelsea. In addition to Olivier Giroud, Juventus are also looking at Graziano Pelle and Fernando Llorente as last minute backup options.