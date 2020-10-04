Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Bianconeri re-sign former player, Top Juve transfer target to join PSG and more: 4 October 2020

With a little more than a day remaining in the transfer window, Juventus are tipped to get a few more deals over the line. The Old Lady have made another signing and are now expected to be active on deadline day.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories involving Juventus from 4 October 2020.

Juventus still hopeful of signing Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa

According to Marco Conterio of TuttoMercato Web, Juventus are still hoping to sign Federico Chiesa before the transfer window deadline. He claims that these are decisive hours for Juventus as far as signing Chiesa is concerned.

Juventus need to offload more players in order to sign Chiesa. As it stands, Douglas Costa and Bernardeschi look destined to stay at Turin for the season. Mattia De Sciglio is currently the only player who is likely to leave as he has two offers from abroad.

📢 Ore decisive per Chiesa della #Fiorentina (che oggi risente Milik) alla #Juventus. Serve posto tra lista e ingaggi con cessioni. Al momento Douglas e Bernardeschi verso la permanenza mentre in uscita c'è De Sciglio che ha due proposte di prestito all'estero @TuttoMercatoWeb — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) October 4, 2020

Juventus announce the signing of Rolando Mandragora

Rolando Mandragora

Juventus have announced the signing of 23-year-old midfielder Rolando Mandragora from Udinese. They have also confirmed that Mandragora will return to Udinese on loan for the season. A statement from the club reads,

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Udinese Calcio S.p.a. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Rolando Mandragora has been finalized for a consideration of € 10,7 million, to be paid during sportive seasons 2020/2021 and 2021/2022. Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2025.

At the same time, Juventus has reached an agreement with Udinese Calcio S.p.A. for the free loan for sporting season 2020/2021 of the same player granting the right to Udinese Calcio S.p.A. to extend the temporary loan to sporting season 2021/2022.

Moise Kean joining Paris Saint-Germain

Moise Kean in action for Everton

Juventus have been trying to sign Moise Kean from Everton but the youngster will be joining Paris Saint-Germain, according to Gianluca DiMarzio. The 20-year-old will join the Ligue 1 outfit on a season long loan deal.

Kean had joined Everton from Juventus last summer. However, he has struggled at Merseyside and has scored just two goals for Everton and has been seeking an exit. He now plays second fiddle to Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have been in top form since the start of the season and Moise Kean was going to play a bit-part role if he kicked on at Everto