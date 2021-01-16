Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo makes decision on his future at Juve, Bianconeri to face competition from Marseille for striker target and more: 16 January 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally made a call on his future at Juventus as the club tries to bring in a long-term successor.

Juventus have a big match coming up tomorrow against Inter Milan. If they can register a win against the Nerazzurri, they will move to within one point of their opponents who are currently second on the Serie A table. Meanwhile, Andrea Pirlo is looking to bolster his attack before the January transfer window closes.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 16 January 2021.

Juventus to send Federico Bernardeschi on loan

Juventus v Genoa CFC - Coppa Italia

Juventus have decided to send winger Federico Bernardeschi on loan with a view to keep him in the reckoning for a place in the international side, according to Top Calcio 24 journalist, Luca Momblano (via Calciomercato).

Bernardeschi has fallen down the pecking order under Andrea Pirlo and has started just twice in the Serie A this season. However, he still features for the Italian international side and Juventus do not want him to miss out on the Euros because of his plight at the club.

Luca Momblano said:

” It seems that Juventus has reached an agreement for the sale on a dry loan of Bernardeschi for 6 months, so that he can play more continuously and be ready for the European Championships”.

Marseille looking to beat Juventus to sign Arkadiusz Milik

Arkadiusz MIlik

Napoli outcast Arkadiusz Milik has become a subject of interest to many European clubs. Now, according to Calciomercato, Olympique Marseille have ramped up their pursuit of the striker who is also a Juventus transfer target.

Milik is one of the several strikers that Pirlo is looking to bring in as a backup to Alvaro Morata. Napoli wanted €32 million when Juventus came knocking in the summer. However, they are willing to settle but won't go for less than €15 million, as per the report.

Marseille had earlier bid €8 million for Milik's services but are now willing to match the Partenopei's asking price for the 26-year-old. It remains to be seen whether Marseille and Arkadiusz Milik will be able to come to an agreement over the terms of his contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his contract at Juventus by one year

Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Calciomercato, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to put pen to paper on a new deal which will tie him to the club till 2023. His current contract runs out in 2022 and Juventus are keen to hold on to him as he continues to perform at the top level despite being 35-years-old.

Since joining in the summer of 2018 for a reported sum of around €100 million, Ronaldo has scored 67 goals from 77 appearances for the Bianconeri and has been their standout performer this season as well.