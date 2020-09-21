Andrea Pirlo is looking to rejuvenate the Juventus squad ahead of the upcoming season. After inheriting a largely ageing unit, the Juventus manager is well aware of the task at hand and is prepared to bring in some quality signings even though the club is under severe financial strain owing to the Covid pandemic.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 21 September 2020.

Fabio Paratici confirms Juventus will not sign Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez

After being extensively linked over the course of the transfer window up until now with a move for Luis Suarez, Juventus have now distanced themselves from the rumours by confirming that they will not sign the Barcelona striker. Fabio Paratici added that despite reports to the contrary, they never came close to signing him.

Paratici told Sky Sports,

“Suarez can be removed from that list, because the time it takes to get the passport is longer than the transfer deadline or the moment we can hand in the Champions League lists,"

“We evaluated the Suarez option when it was proposed to us. He was in the process of getting Italian citizenship, so we evaluated the possibility of registering him in time.

“It is not possible, so he was never really close.”

Edin Dzeko deal in limbo due to Milik deal

Edin Dzeko

It was widely reported over the last few days that Juventus had reached an agreement to sign Edin Dzeko. It was also suggested that Dzeko had been waiting on AS Roma to finalize the signing of Arkadiusz Milik so that he could move to Turin.

However, it seems like complications have arisen in Arkardiusz Milik's proposed move from Napoli to AS Roma and that has now caused Edin Dzeko's move to Juventus to be in limbo.

Reports claim that Milik has some unpaid fines at Napoli and that the player and the club have not been able to come to an understanding about it and there is pessimism that they deal may not happen.

Juventus and Roma have still not completed the deal for Edin Dzeko > Juve and Arkadiusz Milik > Juve. During the weekend and also today the deal has been in stand-by after Milik issues. And now Juventus are back in talks with Atlético for Àlvaro Morata! ⚪️⚫️ @DiMarzio @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Juventus agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata

Juventus have now agreed a deal to sign Alvaro Morata and bring him back to Juventus. He'll travel to Turin tomorrow to undergo his medicals. Fabrizio Romano says that total agreement has been reached between all parties and Atletico Madrid have found Luis Suarez as the replacement.

Morata had reportedly grown frustrated at Atletico Madrid after being forced to play second fiddle to Diego Costa.

The striker has played for the Bianconeri previously and had quite a successful stint in Turin. He has, in fact, played alongside Andrea Pirlo.