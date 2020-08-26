Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve close to signing Schalke star, Bianconeri to hold crunch talks for Serie A midfielder and more: 26 August 2020

Andrea Pirlo has been unveiled as the new Juventus manager. The club endured a poor run of results towards the end of the 2019-20 season and despite winning the Serie A, Maurizio Sarri was sacked. As the new Juventus manager, Pirlo has been tasked with transforming an ageing unit that has struggled of late.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 26 August 2020.

Edinson Cavani rejects Juventus

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani has reportedly rejected the chance to join Juventus this transfer window. The former PSG man is a free agent and has been weighing up his options. The report claims that Cavani rejected the move to Juventus due to his loyalty to former club Napoli.

Cavani played for Napoli from 2010-2013 scoring 108 goals from 138 matches. The Uruguayan striker had come close to joining Benfica but it broke down due to hiwage demands.

Juventus tried to sign Edinson Cavani but he didn't even take it into consideration becuase of his Napoli past.



He doesn't want to betray the Napoli fans, according to Di Marzio. 💙 pic.twitter.com/TUL82EYfiB — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) August 25, 2020

Andrea Pirlo reveals Cristiano Ronaldo plans for next season

Cristiano Ronaldo

There has been a lot of talk regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus with several reports claiming that the 35-year-old is looking to leave the club. However, now Juventus manager has revealed his plans for Ronaldo for the upcoming season and put all discussions about his future to rest.

Speaking to the press after his official unveiling, Pirlo said,

"The system can vary from game to game, defending with three and building with four,"

"I have already spoken with Ronaldo and we will have time to address tactics and roles on the pitch.

Juventus to hold meeting with Sassuolo for Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli

After Andrea Pirlo's unveiling as the Juventus coach, it is now time for the Bianconeri to back him in the transfer window and focus on making fresh additions to the side.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Fabio Paratici is set to have dinner with Sassuolo executive director Giovanni Carnevali to discuss the signing of Manuel Locatelli.

Juventus are desperate to add young players to their midfield. They have reportedly identified the 26-year-old as the ideal candidate and are currently evaluating the feasibility of the deal.

Weston McKennie close to joining Juventus

Weston McKennie

Juventus are reportedly close to signing 21-year-old Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie. The report claims that an agreement is close and that McKennie will arrive in Turin this transfer window initially on loan.

Juve will pay €3 million as loan fee and will have the option of buying him at the end of the loan spell for €18 million. McKennie joined FC Schalke from MLS club FC Dallas in 2016.

Weston McKennie has made 91 appearances for the senior side and has scored 5 goals. He is known for his ability to play in any position across the midfield but does best in a box-to-box role.