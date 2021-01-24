Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve considering move for AS Roma star, Udinese to beat Bianconeri to striker signing and more- 24 January 2021

AS Roma are set to axe one of their top players who might end up joining Juventus.

Juventus have closed the gap on the top spot with a win against Bologna earlier today. Andrea Pirlo is still hopeful of making a couple of signings before the January transfer window draws to a close as the Bianconeri chase a tenth consecutive Serie A title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 24 January 2021.

Pirlo says Italian Super Cup win has renewed Juventus' enthusiasm

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Italian PS5 Supercup

Juventus are looking to win a tenth consecutive Scudetto but had got off to a rather ordinary start to the season. They are still seven points shy of AC Milan who are on top the table right now but the Bianconeri have a game in hand.

Speaking ahead of Juventus' match against Bologna which they eventually won, Pirlo discussed how winning the Italian Super Cup final against Napoli has helped lift spirits in the dressing room. He said (as per quotes carried by Calciomercato):

“The victory left great enthusiasm, winning helps to win. There was great euphoria after the game, in these days despite the tiredness we have recovered and worked with desire. We are ready for Bologna.”

Fernando Llorente set to join Udinese

Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente

Former Juventus striker Fernando Llorente has featured for Napoli on a regular basis of late in the absence of Dries Mertens and Victor Osimhein. However, he continues to be viewed as an expendable member of the squad and Napoli are open to selling him.

According to Calciomercato, the veteran striker is now close to joining Udinese. Llorente had emerged as a target for his former club Juventus as well. However, Juventus' lack of initiative that cost them the opportunity to sign Arkadiusz Milik seems to have cost them the chance to rope in Llorente as well.

As per the report, Udinese are in advanced talks to sign Llorente from Napoli with a deal likely to be wrapped by the end of next week. Llorente has agreed to join Udinese as well.

#Udinese have agreed to a deal to sign Fernando Llorente. An agreement has been reached with Napoli to sign the Spanish striker, who has given his approval to the deal. The deal will be completed on Monday after #Napoli's clash with Verona. [SOURCE: @DiMarzio]#Llorente #Udinese pic.twitter.com/WD99Ka2Psm — Footballerize (@Footballerize_) January 23, 2021

Juventus considering a move for Edin Dzeko

AS Roma v AC Spezia - Coppa Italia

AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca drew a lot of ire from fans and critics alike as he mistakenly brought on an illegal substitute against Spezia in the Round of 16 Coppa Italia match. Team manager Gianluca Gombar was sacked immediately and this was protested by the likes of Edin Dzeko and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Fonseca has now put Edin Dzeko on the transfer market and wants to offload him as early as this month, according to Calciomercato. Juventus, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in Dzeko but the 34-year-old is most likely to join the Bianconeri on loan.