Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve one step away from signing Serie A striker, Bianconeri defender to be sold in January on one condition and more: 7 January 2021

Juventus beat Serie A leaders AC Milan in rather convincing fashion last night to climb to fourth on the Serie A table with a game in hand. The club is looking to do a fair amount of business in the January transfer window as Pirlo remains keen on bringing reinforcements for the second half of the season.

The Milan teams join Juventus in race for Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay will be one of the most sought-after free-agents in the market if he does not extend his contract at Olympique Lyon before the summer. Barcelona is touted to be his most likely destination but as per Calciomercato, now Inter Milan and AC Milan have joined the race to sign him.

The Bianconeri have been keeping tabs on Memphis Depay's situation as well. It is not clear whether Memphis Depay would like to change clubs this month with Lyon sitting on top of the Ligue 1 table after 18 matches.

Juventus are desperate to add more firepower to their frontline and Depay could be a long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo as well.

Juventus will sell Demiral this month only if there's an enormous bid

Young Turkish defender Merih Demiral is growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of playing time at Juventus and wants to leave the club with Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich among the clubs interested. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the same via YouTube and has claimed that several clubs are interested in Demiral.

However, he also claims that Juventus are not going to part with the 23-year-old in January unless they receive an enormous bid. Fabrizio Romano said:

“For sure, I can confirm that Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester and Bayern Munich are the clubs really interested in this guy (Demiral). I love Merih Demiral, I am a big fan of this player and it’s true that he wants to play more (at Juventus).

“But Juventus consider it’s impossible to transfer him this window, (unless there’s) an enormous bid – which no clubs are planning to do at this moment. Let’s see for next summer. For sure Tottenham are looking at this player and they are interested. Amazing player.”

Sampdoria ask Juventus to pay €1 million for Fabio Quagliarella

Andrea Pirlo desperately wants a back up striker at Juventus and the club has identified former striker Fabio Quagliarella as a stopgap solution till the end of the season. Quagliarella currently plies his trade for Sampdoria and has been in good form this season.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus want to sign him for €500,000. However, Sampdoria have asked the Bianconeri to pay double that amount if they want to sign him this month.

There is one more complication. Juventus want to offer Quagliarella a six-month contract but the striker wants an 18-month deal as then he wouldn't have to see a new club in the summer. Discussions are still going on between the parties and Juventus hope to find a solution soon.