Juventus are looking to make quite a few additions to their side before the transfer window is over. Andrea Pirlo has admitted that there are a few positions that he wants to strengthen and as such, we're expecting Juventus to have a busy few weeks ahead of them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 15 September 2020.

Paulo Dybala's agent arrives in Turin ahead of contract talks

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala's agent has reportedly touched down in Turin to possibly hold talks over a new contract for his client. Dybala's current deal with Juventus runs till the summer of 2022 but the club and the player have been in talks over a contract extension.

Paulo Dybala had come very close to leaving Juventus last summer before deciding to stay at the last minute. He was one of their most important players in the 2019-20 season. Earlier reports have suggested that the new deal will see La Joya's wages rise to €10 million a year including performance-related bonuses and add-ons.

Juventus join Bayern Munich in race for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi had come real close to joining Bayern Munich a while back before pulling a 180 and extending his contract at Chelsea. Now, as per reports, Bayern Munich are back and making enquiries about the availability of the youngster.

However, this time they're not the only ones poking around as Juventus and RB Leipzig have also registered their interested in the winger. Juventus are looking to add more young players to their setup and are looking to bring in players who can be at the club for the long-term.

Bayern have renewed their interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi. The club contacted the player's representatives but no contact has been made with Chelsea yet. Bayern would only take Hudson-Odoi on loan if there's option to buy. Juventus & Leipzig are also interested [@SkySportNewsHD] pic.twitter.com/1xBVyesnb7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 14, 2020

Juventus unsure of Luis Suarez situation, shift focus to Dzeko

Edin Dzeko

The Bianconeri are reportedly unsure about the feasibility of striking a deal for Luis Suarez and are now inching closer to signing Roma striker Edin Dzeko. There are doubts regarding Luis Suarez passport situation and whether he will pass the Italian tests and thus Juventus are looking to explore a less complicated option.

Suarez has to acquire a European Union passport and is reportedly all set to undertake the Italian test on Thursday and his move will hinge on whether he passes it. Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Edin Dzeko has been Juventus first-choice for a striker anyway.

Roma, meanwhile, have now found a breakthrough in their pursuit of Arkadiusz Milik. According to Gianluca Di Marzio,

Roma offered Milik a 5 year contract worth 5 million euros per season, but the player has not given his consent yet. Milik is not yet open to the move, but more will be known in the coming hours. His consent will allow this potential transfer to move forward. Only remaining is the negotiate a deal on the percentage of a future sale, which was requested by Napoli. If the Milik-Roma potential transfer is successful, this will unlock a potential move for Dzeko, as he is well-liked by Juventus.

Dzeko won't move unless Napoli and AS Roma reach an agreement over a deal for Milik. Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation.