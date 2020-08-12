Andrea Pirlo has taken over as the manager at Juventus. He has a busy period coming up having been tasked with transforming an ageing Juventus squad that has really struggled of late. As such, several high-profile stars have been linked with the Bianconeri.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 12 August 2020.

Aaron Ramsey's agent dismisses exit rumours

Aaron Ramsey

Several reports had recently claimed that Juventus are looking to sell midfielder Aaron Ramsey after deeming him surplus to requirements. The former Arsenal midfielder joined Juventus from Arsenal last summer but failed to hit the ground running and had an underwhelming first season by his standards.

Now Ramsey's agent has dismissed all rumours of a Juventus exit with a tweet. The Welshman's agency Avid Sports & Entertainment Group tweeted a cross and wrote #nonsense in response to a BBC report that claimed that Andrea Pirlo is not interested in working with Ramsey.

Juventus not trying to sign Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali (right) with the ball

Contrary to the reports from earlier this week, Juventus are reportedly not looking to sign Sandro Tonali from Brescia. The young midfielder is certain to depart the club this transfer window and it had been reported that Inter Milan and Juventus are both interested parties.

However, now Romeo Agresti has claimed via Twitter that Juventus' pursuit of Tonali is non-existent at this time. He is most likely to join Antonio Conte's exciting project at Inter Milan.

La #Juventus NON entrerà in corsa per #Tonali // Juventus will NOT join in the race to sign Tonali ❌⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 11, 2020

Juventus launch offer for Ajax's Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest

Juventus have reportedly made an offer for Ajax wing-back Sergino Dest. This has been done as a part of their plan to strengthen across various positions as there is every chance that a lot of players will leave the club this transfer window.

Atalanta Robin Gosen is Juve's first-choice as a replacement for Alex Sandro. Sandro looks set to be offloaded alongside Mattia De Sciglio. As a result, Juventus are looking to bring in fresh young talent and Sergino Dest, who has been linked with Barcelona, is a player they think highly of.

Juventus looking to swap Douglas Costa for Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette has failed to score on a consistent basis after joining Arsenal. His quality has been on show several times but they have come only intermittently and as such, he now plays second-fiddle to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Now Juventus are being touted as a potential destination for the French striker. Arsenal will not stand in the way of a deal but are insistent that they need a player in exchange for Lacazette. As such, they have now enquired about exchanging Lacazette for Douglas Costa.

Arsenal are looking at Douglas Costa as a stopgap solution while they revitalize the rest of the squad and the Brazilian hasn't had a good season at Juventus and as such, it is difficult to see the club standing in the way of a swap deal.