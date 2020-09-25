Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve target Raul Jimenez makes transfer admission, Manchester City interested in signing Juve defender and more: 25 September 2020

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo
Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 25 Sep 2020, 21:05 IST
Rumors
Advertisement

Juventus have gone about their business in a composed manner this transfer window and have already made some big moves. But Andrea Pirlo and co. continue to be linked with some high-profile stars as Juventus look to further bolster their squad before the transfer window is shut.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 25 September 2020.

Sami Khedira inching closer to Juventus exit

Sami Khedira
Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira is reportedly all set to terminate his contract with Juventus. The German midfielder has one more year left in his contract but Andrea Pirlo has deemed him surplus to requirements.

Gianluca DiMarzio also reported that the contract termination could happen as early as the coming Monday. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Juventus is considering selling Douglas Costa as well.

Manchester City interested in signing Daniele Rugani

Daniele Rugani
Daniele Rugani
Advertisement

Manchester City continue to be interested in Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani, according to reports. City are on the lookout for a new partner for Aymeric Laporte and had been sounding out the possibility of striking a deal for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, they haven't been ready to match Napoli's asking price and are now looking at alternatives. Daniele Rugani has struggled to break into the first team at Juventus. Bonucci and Chiellini continue to start at the back for the Bianconeri and thus the 26-year-old is keen to move on.

Raul Jimenez says he remains 'open to everything'

Raul Jimenez
Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez has not closed the doors to a move away from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Mexican striker has been linked with both Juventus and Manchester United.

Jimenez has been consistent for Wolves over the past couple of seasons and has many admirers in Europe. The 29-year-old broke onto the scene at Benfica in the 2017-18 season.

However, Juventus have now signed Alvaro Morata and Manchester United reportedly remain committed to their efforts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. So it's not clear whether either club is going to turn to Jimenez again.

Speaking at a London embassy event in Mexico, Jimenez said,

 “I have three more seasons left [on my contract]. If I stay here at Wolves, I’d be very happy. We know that anything can happen and there could be a change. I’m open to everything.
“I already had the luck to play some games [in the Champions League]. It’s something incredible and it’s in my plans to play again, but first I have to do what I have to do with Wolves.”
Published 25 Sep 2020, 21:05 IST
Serie A 2020-21 Manchester City Juventus Football Sami Khedira Raul Jimenez Manchester City Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी