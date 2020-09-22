Juventus have gone about their business in a composed manner this transfer window and have already made some big moves. That's not all, Andrea Pirlo and co. continue to be linked with some high-profile stars as Juventus look to strengthen even further more the transfer window is shut.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 22 September 2020.

Juventus complete the signing of Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid

Juventus have completed the signing of Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid on loan. They have retained the option to buy him for €45 million next summer. Andrea Pirlo can now rest easy after having landed his top target.

Pirlo had prioritized the signing of a strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo and as such, Juventus had been linked with an array of top strikers. They had been linked with AS Roma's Edin Dzeko and Barcelona's Luis Suarez. However, owing to several complications, neither deal could be completed.

As a result, Juventus shifted their focus to signing Alvaro Morata from Juventus and have now got their man on an initial loan deal.

Juventus and Genoa close to agreement on Luca Pellegrini loan deal

Luca Pellegrini

Though it had been earlier suggested that Luca Pellegrini will stick on at Juventus for the season, latest reports claim that his future lies away from Turin. According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Juventus are now close to agreeing a loan deal for the left-back with fellow Serie A side Genoa.

The 21-year-old will be the second player to go on loan to Genoa from Juventus in two weeks after Marko Pjaca had made the switch on another loan deal a few days back. As per Di Marzio, the clubs are working out the final details before the deal is finalized.

Pellegrini was left out of the Juventus squad for their season opener against Sampdoria.

Juventus looking to sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea

Chelsea outcast Emerson Palmieri

According to reports, Juventus are interested in signing Chelsea outcast Emerson Palmieri. The Brazilian has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge and has been playing second fiddle to Marcos Alonso.

Di Marzio claims that Juventus are looking to bring Emerson to Juventus on a loan deal. However, they have a few problems to address before signing Emerson Palmieri as they have a wealth of left-backs at the club right now.

Luca Pellegrini is all set to leave and join Genoa on loan. Alex Sandro remains at the club. Mattia De Sciglio has also been linked with an exit and Gianluca Frabotta is too inexperienced to handle first-team football on a regular basis.

Chelsea will be ready to do a deal with Juventus as they had gone on a spending spree and will be keen to balance their books.