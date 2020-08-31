Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Luis Suarez calls Juve chief to discuss transfer, Chelsea youngster set to join Juventus and more: 31 August 2020

Andrea Pirlo has taken over as the manager of Juventus and he is in the midst of a busy transfer window. After inheriting an ageing squad, Pirlo is looking to make some quality signings that can transform Juventus into a side that count mount a challenge on all fronts in the upcoming season.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 31 August 2020.

Arturo Vidal says he will be happy to return to Juventus

Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal is one of the many Barcelona stars who are expected to leave the Camp Nou this transfer window. The Chilean international has been linked with a return to Turin. Now, he has revealed in an interview that he will be happy to return to Juventus.

Vidal and Pirlo have played side by side at Juventus and the 33-year-old has revealed in an interview with Daniel Habif that he would like to work under Andrea Pirlo at Juventus.

He said,

“If he or Juventus call me, I would be happy,”

“If it happens, it happens. I have a lot of affection for Juventus and for Andrea.”

Vidal had his best days at Juventus and his move to Barcelona hasn't exactly worked out as well as anyone would have wanted and as such, a move back to Juventus makes sense for all parties.

Samuel Iling-Junior set to complete Juventus move soon

Samuel Iling-Junior in action for England u-17

Chelsea youngster Samuel Iling-Junior who has been scouted by the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Ajax and Schalke is now nearing a move to Juventus, according to reports.

The report claims that the Stamford Bridge outfit is willing to offer the 16-year-old a professional contract but he has already decided to move on. He has posted a goodbye message of sorts on Instagram and it readsd,

"Full of vast emotions, being at Chelsea from such a young age has truly built me, not only as a the player I am today but also as a person,"

"It’s been a blessed journey and I’m deeply thankful for all those in the Academy.

"From the groundsmen, kitchen staff, players, coaches, the list goes on."Finally, I’d like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and protecting me throughout.

"This is just the start. I wish Chelsea all the best for the seasons ahead."

Meanwhile Romeo Agresti claims that the deal is done and an official announcement is set to be made soon.

La #Juventus ha definito l’arrivo di Samuel Iling-Junior dal #Chelsea. Ufficialità nelle prossime ore // Samuel Samuel Iling-Junior to Juventus is a done deal. Official announcement 🔜⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 30, 2020

Luis Suarez contacts Pavel Nedved to discuss potential transfer

Luis Suarez

According to reports, Luis Suarez has contacted Juventus chief Pavel Nedved and talks have begun over a potential switch. The report claims that the early signs are positive and that Cristiano Ronaldo is very likely to be paired upfront with Luis Suarez next season.

It will be an interesting coming together for both Ronaldo and Suarez after having spent the majority of the last decade at opposing ends of the fierce Real Madrid-Barcelona rivalry.

Suarez has now been deemed surplus to requirements by new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. The Uruguayan is reportedly ready to take his time to assess his options but Juventus is eager to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible so that they can prepare for the next season.