Juventus Transfer News Roundup: MLS star to join Juve imminently, Bianconeri targets makes a decision on his future - 19 January 2021

Juventus are all set to wrap up their first deal of the January transfer window.

Juventus lost 2-0 to Inter Milan and have now slipped to fifth on the Serie A table. Their bid for a 10th consecutive Scudetto has taken a major hit and Andrea Pirlo wants to bring in some reinforcements to his side before the transfer window draws to a close.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories from 19 January 2021.

Chiellini admits Juventus were outplayed by Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus veteran Giorgio Chiellini has admitted that Juventus were nowhere near their best against Inter Milan as the two sides clashed over the weekend. Inter Milan registered a 2-0 win but that scoreline was actually kind to the Old Lady.

Chiellini admits that Inter Milan outplayed Juventus in every department. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he said:

“There are times when you have to be humble and allow the opponents to have the ball, but our problem was that when we were on the ball, we made a lot of mistakes and were constantly giving it away or not finding a way through.

“We were outplayed in every area of the field, we kept taking too many touches, were moving the ball too slowly, we made too many mistakes.”

“You can make all the preparations and tests you want, but it’s about putting that into action. We didn’t win a single duel on the field, Inter wanted it more and deserved the victory.

Memphis Depay opens up on future plans amid Juventus and Barcelona rumours

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay has revealed that he and his Olympique Lyon teammate Houssem Aouar intends to join one of the top three clubs in the world where they would 'become 10 times better'.

Depay has entered the final few months of his contract and is now free to enter a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choosing. Juventus are far from agreeing a deal with Depay but following his latest comments, they will ramp up their pursuit of him and possibly Aouar as well.

Depay said (via TuttoSport),

”Houssem and I know we play for a great club but we want to go to one of the top three clubs in the world. You will then see Aouar who will be 10 times better and the same goes for me”.

Memphis Depay on him & Houssem Aouar: "We know we play for a very big club but we want to go to one of the top 3 clubs in the world. Then you will see Houssem he will get ten times better. For me the same." (C+) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 17, 2021

Bryan Reynolds to Juventus imminent

Bryan Reynolds

FC Dallas youngster Bryan Reynolds had been tipped to join Juventus for a while now. Several reports from last week had suggested that a deal had been wrapped up and that the player will join Benevento till the end of the season before completing his move to Juventus.

However, the hold up has caused a lot of questions to surface but Calciomercato has now put such doubts to bed by claiming that the €6 million move will take place imminently.

The right-back had some complications regarding his passport renewal and that's the reason behind the delay. Reynolds will initially join Benevento till the end of the season as Juventus have filled their non-EU quota for the season.