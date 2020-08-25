Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Premier League star set to join Juve on loan, Bianconeri eyeing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder and more: 25 August 2020

After taking over as the manager of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo has been tasked with transforming an ageing Juventus squad that has really struggled of late. As such, several high-profile stars have been linked with the Bianconeri in this transfer window.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 25 August 2020.

Andrea Pirlo confirms Higuain will leave Juventus; says Dybala will stay

Gonzalo Higuain

Talking to the press on Tuesday, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will leave the club this transfer window. There have been several reports over the past few weeks which claimed that Juventus have been trying to terminate Higuain's contract by mutual consent.

Pirlo said,

'I’ve spoken to Gonzalo [Higuain],'

'He’s a world class player but we’ve decided it’s time for us to go our separate ways. All things come to an end.

'We looked each other in the eyes and decided this was the decision to take.'

He added that Paulo Dybala is an important player for Juventus and that he is not going anywhere.

'Dybalais an important player just like the rest,'

'He's never been put on the transfer market and once he returns he wil be part of this project.'

Juventus eyeing Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes of Paris Saint-Germain tackles Serge Gnabry

Juventus are trying to bolster their midfield. Following Blaise Matuidi's departure, Juventus have been actively looking for a long-term replacement for the Frenchman and are now being linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Leandro Paredes.

The 26-year-old is reportedly set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this transfer window and Juve are now weighing up a move for the Argentinian international.

The report adds that Arkadiusz Milik continues to be the prime target for Juventus in the striking department. After Pirlo confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will leave the club, they are expected to ramp up their pursuit of the Napoli striker.

Moise Kean set to rejoin Juventus on loan

Moise Kean

Everton youngster Moise Kean is all set to rejoin Juventus on loan after departing the club last summer for a sum of £27.5 million, according to reports. Moise Kean had joined Everton last summer amid much fanfare but the 20-year-old scored only 2 goals for the Toffees.

Everton are ready to send Kean back to Turin to play for the Juventus B team so that he can earn some valuable game time. The Bianconeri's youth squad lacks homegrown players and the report claims that Juventus are interested in signing Kean for this reason.

Once the B team's European campaign is over, Kean will be promoted to the first team. But he will have to fight for game time with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo.