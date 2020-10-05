Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Top transfer target undergoing medicals at Juve, Bianconeri winger joins Bayern Munich on loan and more: 5 October 2020

This is it. It's deadline day in the transfer window. Juventus are still looking to get a few more deals over the line before the window slams shut. They seem to have made taken a few giant strides as well today.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories involving Juventus from 5 October 2020.

Mattia De Sciglio set to join Olympique Lyon

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Mattia De Sciglio is in advanced talks with Olympique Lyon ahead of a potential loan move. Juventus have been keen on offloading the full-back but he has so far been reluctant to move. Recently, De Sciglio rejected a move to Scottish club Celtic.

But now according to Gianluca DiMarzio and Fabrizio Romano, the parties involved are sorting out the finer details of a loan move and the full-back will make a switch to Lyon.

Today morning Federico Chiesa will sign until June 2025 as new Juventus player [Douglas Costa > Bayern, De Sciglio > OL will be completed too].



Fiorentina are signing José Callejon as a free agent to replace him - also Gerard Deulofeu on the list 🚨 #Juve #Fiorentina #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Bayern Munich sign Douglas Costa on loan

Advertisement

SSC Napoli v Juventus - Serie A

Douglas Costa has joined his former club Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal. Hansi Flick has been adamant about getting new additions and Bayern Munich are having quite a busy day in the transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano had claimed last night that Douglas Costa will fly to Bayern Munich today to undergo his medicals. It is a simple loan deal with no option or obligation to buy and Bayern Munich will pay no loan fee to Juventus either. He adds that Chupo Moting will join Bayern Munich as a free agent as well.

Advertisement

Federico Chiesa undergoing medicals in Turin

ACF Fiorentina v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

After managing to send Douglas Costa on loan to Bayern Munich, Juventus were finally able to make a breakthrough in their pursuit for Federico Chiesa. It was reported earlier today that following Costa's departure, there was only one thing holding up the deal.

Federico Chiesa will be joining Juventus on a two-year loan deal initially and then they will make the deal permanent by paying €50 million in instalments. However, Chiesa's current deal with Fiorentina will end next summer and as such, the club wanted him to sign an extension as otherwise, they'd lose out on a lot of money.

It looks like that has been sorted now and Fiorentina and Juventus have agreed on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for €50 million.

Medicals ongoing for Federico Chiesa with Juventus, here we go confirmed! Loan + obligation to buy [€50m]. ⚪️⚫️



Medicals also for Douglas Costa with Bayern. ⚪️🔴



Fiorentina will replace Chiesa with José Callejon, done deal. Deulofeu from Watford NOT happening. 🟣#DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Advertisement

Emerson Palmieri won't join Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

According to Fabrizio Romano, Emerson Palmieri won't sign for Juventus this transfer window. It was reported earlier today that the Bianconeri are inching closer towards securing the signing of Emerson from Chelsea. However, Fabrizio Romano now claims that the left-back won't be joining Juventus at all.

Romano says that no 'advanced' talks happened between the two clubs regarding the 26-year-old who has fallen down the pecking order under Frank Lampard and is currently third-choice behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.