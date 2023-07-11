La Liga giants want to sign PSG star Marco Verratti this summer - Reports

Atletico Madrid have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Marco Verratti as their top midfield target this summer.

According to MARCA (h/t Football-Italia), Los Colchoneros want to take advantage of the player's growing frustrations at the French club. AS Roma were interested in bringing him back to Italy, but he wasn't sold on a move.

A Saudi Arabian club have also entered the fray with a lucrative offer. Recent reports have also claimed that the midfielder isn't pleased with Lionel Messi's exit this summer.

Verratti seems to be growing disillusioned with PSG's project. He still has three years left on his contract and continues to be an important part of their first-team set-up.

The Italy international, 30, has registered 11 goals and 61 assists in 416 appearances since joining Les Parisiens in 2012. He was a key figure in their last season, playing 38 times across competitions.

PSG have signed Kang-in Lee and Manuel Ugarte in the midfield area this summer while Georginio Wijnaldum has returned from his loan spell at AS Roma. It remains to be seen if Luis Enrique will be open to selling PSG's longest-serving player currently at the club.

Kylian Mbappe appears to take shots at PSG in recent interview

Kylian Mbappe has labeled PSG a 'divisive club' and given his verdict on the club's failure in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite their heavy investment in the team over the years, the Paris-based giants haven't won the Champions League. They have been eliminated in the competition's Round-of-16 in the last two seasons.

Speaking to France Football Magazine (h/t BBC), the 24-year-old French superstar said:

"I think that playing for PSG doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club. We did what we could [earlier this year in the Champions League]. You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organise the squad, who build this club."

Mbappe has already informed the club that he will not extend his stay beyond June 2024. The Paris-based giants have transfer-listed him for €200 million, with Real Madrid interested in making a move.

However, Los Blancos could wait for next year to sign PSG's all-time leading goal-scorer, when he can open negotiations as a to-be free agent.

