LaLiga giants identify Arsenal veteran as prority transfer target for the summer window: Reports

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in bringing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey back to the Spanish capital. Partey is a product of Los Rojiblancos’ youth team and was promoted to the senior team in 2015 before he joined the Gunners in 2020.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian has been a key player for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side in the ongoing campaign. He has made 47 appearances and has racked up 3,496 minutes for the north London club.

With his contract expiring at the end of this season, Partey has been linked with an exit from the Emirates. Amid the rumors of an exit, The Athletic claimed Arsenal are considering offering the midfielder a contract extension to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

Meanwhile, as per Marca, Atletico Madrid have been looking for a player for the number 5 position since 2023, and they greatly desire Thomas Partey and hope to sign him when he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

While Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on signing their former player, Barcelona have also reportedly shown interest in the 31-year-old. Apart from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have also been named as potential suitors.

The omen surrounding Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal looks negative, given the arrival of sporting director Andrea Berta at the north London club.

When Berta was at Atletico Madrid, he was the one who sold Partey to the Gunners for a reported fee of €50 million.

Partey's current market value is €15 million, as per Transfermarkt. He has scored four goals and provided three assists for the Ginners this term.

"It was terrifying for me" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reflects on his time at Paris Saint-Germain ahead of UCL clash

Ahead of Arsenal’s match with PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday (April 29), Mikel Arteta spoke about his time at the Ligue 1 club.

Arteta began his senior club career at Barcelona in 1999, but found game time hard to come by and was subsequently sent to PSG on loan.

The Spaniard joined the French club as a teenager. While reflecting on the move, the Arsenal boss said it terrified him.

He said via the club's website:

“It was terrifying for me, it was for my family. We were in Barcelona when we got the phone call: ‘you need to pack your bags and fly to Paris, now.’ I was 18 years old, had not played any professional football and you look at those names. ‘Are they sure?’

“Luis Fernandez was the one who believed in me. That is what you need, someone to give you the chance and to be surrounded by the right individuals. They protected me like a son. It was the perfect environment for me to see what I was capable of doing.”

Before tomorrow's clash, the Gunners and PSG have already squared off in the league phase of this season's Champions League.

