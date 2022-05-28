Liverpool contact Chelsea target and plot ‘final negotiation’ over potential transfer after Champions League final: Reports

Liverpool have touched base with Barcelona star and Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele's entourage to discuss a potential move to Anfield, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

Dembele has his contract with Barcelona running out next in around four weeks' time. With the France international yet to agree a new deal with Blaugrana, there are serious doubts about his future at Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old is said to be assessing his options before making a decision regarding his long-term future. Among the options on his table is a move to Liverpool, according to the aforementioned source.

Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly bracing for major changes in their attack ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Sadio Mane is being heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, while Roberto Firmino could also be sold.

The Reds are thus keen to add to their options in attack during the summer transfer window. Dembele's contract situation at Barcelona makes him an attractive option for the Premier League giants, as per the report.

Liverpool are claimed to have made an attempt to sign the Frenchman in January. They have now joined league rivals Chelsea in the race to acquire his services if the report is to be believed.

It is said that Dembele would be open to the idea of joining the Merseyside-based club. The Reds could now hold a 'final negotiation' for him after their UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid tonight.

Barcelona hopeful of keeping Dembele amid Chelsea and Liverpool interest

Barcelona are yet to give up hope of being able to convince Dembele to sign a new deal despite his current contract expiring next month. According to SPORT, the two parties remain in talks over a new deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Dembélé's camp now waiting for an improved proposal if Barça will be able to resolve Fair Play issue.

However, both the player and the club are reportedly aware that agreeing a fresh contract is 'complicated'. Dembele and Barcelona have struggled to reach an agreement over his wages.

The relationship between the two parties remains in tact, however, and Dembele is keen to continue working under Xavi, as per the report. It remains to be seen if they can strike a deal over a new contract soon.

Apart from Chelsea and Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also been credited with an interest in the forward. The Parisians reportedly reached an agreement with him in January.

However, there have been suggestions that PSG have pulled out of the race for Dembele. It now remains to be seen where the future lies for the 25-year-old.

