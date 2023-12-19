Liverpool dealt transfer blow as €25m-rated transfer target says 'yes' to PSG: Reports

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of defensive target Lucas Beraldo as the Sao Paulo FC player has reportedly agreed a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

This is as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that Sao Paulo are demanding in excess of €20 million for their player.

Expand Tweet

With age quickly catching up with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, Jurgen Klopp's plans for rebuilding his Liverpool side will certainly include a few young, defensive reinforcements.

Twenty-year-old Lucas Beraldo has been a revelation for Sao Paulo since breaking into the first team from their academy in 2022. Having made 10 appearances for the club's under 20 side, Beraldo has made 52 appearances for the senior team since being promoted.

It is no surprise that teams like PSG and Liverpool are in for the highly-rated Brazilian. At just over six feet tall, Beraldo's physical profile could be well-suited for the demands of European football.

With the Parisians reportedly leading the race to sign the Brazilian, Liverpool could be forced to turn their attention elsewhere in order to fill their defensive void. The Reds have also been keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie (via Caught Offside) as their search for new central defenders continues.

The Merseysiders have made a mark with their astute and decisive recruitment policy over the last few seasons, roping in key talents Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez.

However, Klopp's team needs building from the back should they foster hopes of reaching the heights of 2019 once again.

Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG part of unique Champions League statistic

Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG all put in commanding performances in European competitions over the last few seasons.

Despite the Reds not being in the premier competition this year, they hold a rather unique record alongside the Parisians. Back in the 2017-18 season, the giants both bagged 13 goals before half-time in their respective group games.

Arsenal came close to matching the feat as they scored 12 goals in first halves of games in their campaign this season. These 12 goals made up 75% of the total goals the Gunners bagged en-route to winning Group B.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal will face FC Porto in the Champions League round of 16, while PSG will take on Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Klopp's men are in the Europa League this season and have qualified directly for the round of 16 as winners of Group E.

They await their fate as third-placed teams from the UCL will face runners-up of the UEL group stages, with the winners advancing to the round of 16.