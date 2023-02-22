Liverpool monitoring PSG star after holding talks - Reports

Liverpool are continuing to monitor the situation of long-term transfer target and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe, as per Football Insider.

The France international admitted that he spoke to the Merseyside giants before signing a three-year-long contract at PSG last summer. He has now been linked with a surprise exit from the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe is apparently open to leaving the club, with Chelsea and Manchester United also linked with a potential move for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner. Liverpool have signed three quality attackers in the last three transfer windows.

Darwin Nunez's high-profile arrival from SL Benfica last summer was sandwiched between January moves for Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, respectively. Despite the loss of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich last year, the Reds are well-stacked up front.

They have Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Fabio Carvalho along with the aforementioned names in attack. They have also offered Roberto Firmino a new contract at Anfield.

Instead of looking for another attacker, their fans may now want a new midfielder. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho Tavares have been notably poor this season, while Thiago Alcantara's injury issues on Merseyside have been well-documented.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, meanwhile, could leave the club as free agents this summer. Signing Mbappe won't be cheap by any means.

PSG could seek a big fee for their superstar forward whose contract doesn't expire before the summer of 2025. Moreover, he is believed to be earning a staggering £1.2 million per week in wages at PSG.

Signing the former AS Monaco forward could drain the funds Liverpool may have set aside for a new midfielder. Jude Bellingham, in that regard, has been a notable long-term target for manager Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe has been sensational for PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe has made himself one of the best footballers in the world right now.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation has registered 27 goals and six assists in 28 games across competitions this campaign. The Frenchman has made himself the focal point of manager Christophe Galtier's attack in a team which also contains Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi.

Mbappe finished second at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France despite scoring a hat-trick in the final against Argentina. There is nothing stopping the 24-year-old from becoming one of the all-time football greats.

Hence, it is unlikely that the Paris-based giants will allow him to leave in the prime years of his career. He can turn around Liverpool's fortunes on his own.

But the Reds, at least for now, are better off focusing on signing a new midfielder before they go shopping for attackers once again.

