Liverpool and Real Madrid monitoring French star who could become Ligue 1’s biggest-ever export for a defender: Reports

Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly among the European heavyweights keeping tabs on LOSC Lille's teenage defensive talent Leny Yoro.

Telefoot (via Madrid Xtra) reports that Madrid have been scouting Yoro for several months. The 18-year-old's stock has grown at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, becoming one of French football's most highly-regarded teenagers.

Yoro has made 22 appearances across competitions, helping Lille keep 12 clean sheets while chipping in with three goals. He's extremely comfortable on the ball and has even earned comparisons to Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate.

The France U21 international has just over a year left on his contract. It's thought that any deal for Yoro could make him the most expensive defender to be sold by a Ligue 1 club in history.

Real Madrid and Liverpool aren't the only clubs interested in Yoro as Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the center-back. Lille boss Paulo Fonseca has tipped the teenager to have a bright future, alluding to his maturity (via Ligue 1's official website):

"He's a very mature player and I think he has a great future ahead of him."

Real Madrid may be considering a move for Yoro as they look to strengthen their defense with more youth. Eder Militao, 25, and David Alaba, 31, are also currently sidelined with ACL injuries.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has Konate, 24, Virgil van Dijk, 32, Joe Gomez, 26, and Joel Matip, 32, at his disposal at Anfield. But, the Reds boss may not want to miss out on one of European football's future superstars.

Luis Fernandez expects Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to stay at PSG despite Real Madrid and Liverpool's interest.

Kylian Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes remains a hot speculation topic. The 25-year-old's contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season.

The France captain has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for several years. Los Blancos nearly signed the prolific frontman in 2022 before he signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal with PSG.

Madrid are viewed as favorites to sign Mbappe should he leave the Parc des Princes in the summer. But, Ancelotti's squad reportedly aren't expecting to be joined by the French superstar.

Liverpool have also been touted with interest in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. It's claimed that the Reds could look to offload Mohamed Salah to bring Mbappe to Anfield.

However, former PSG manager and player Luis Fernandez expects Mbappe to stay in the French capital, alluding to recent transfer business conducted by the Ligue 1 giants. He said (via Football365):

"Yes, (I think that) he will stay at PSG. We have brought Randal, Kolo Muani and Dembele, who are friends that Kylian wanted to have by his side. I think he will stay at PSG next season."

Mbappe has been in scintillating form this season, posting 25 goals in 24 games across competitions. He finished last season as the Ligue 1 top goalscorer, with 29 goals in 34 matches.