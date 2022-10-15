"Liverpool's priority over Mbappe" - Transfer expert says Jurgen Klopp's men want to sign one player more than PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe 

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool will prioritize a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) centre-forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds and Los Blancos have notably been linked with both Bellingham and Mbappe in recent weeks. The two also fought to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, who chose to make a move to Madrid over Liverpool.

Mbappe signed a new contract with PSG this summer which runs until the end of the 2024-25 season. Hence, despite his wish to leave the Parc des Princes prematurely, it is unlikely that the Ligue 1 club will make it cheap for any suitor to sign him.

The Reds have been frugal in most transfer windows under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group (FSG). It is highly unlikely that they will get their hands on both but according to Jacobs, the situation is the same in Madrid.

The 14-time Champions League winners may not be able to afford Bellingham if they sign the PSG striker. The Reds, meanwhile, will prioritize a move for the Englishman.

He said on the Done Deal Show (h/t HITC):

“Bellingham will be Liverpool’s priority over Mbappe at this stage, whereas from Real Madrid’s point of view, let’s say they get Mbappe, they also may not get Bellingham."

He continued:

"So if Liverpool want Bellingham and so do Real, and then Real want Mbappe, that actually allows Liverpool a slightly clearer path to Bellingham. Although that is a very open race."

Like Mbappe, Bellingham's contract also expires in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool must prioritize Jude Bellingham over PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool just signed 23-year-old Darwin Nunez this summer for a fee that could rise to €100 million. The Uruguay international is seen as a long-term number 9 to lead manager Jurgen Klopp's attack for the foreseeable future.

The Reds' midfield is an area that is visibly screaming for quality additions. The stop-gap signing in the form of Arthur Melo has flopped after the Juventus loanee was ruled out until 2023 following surgery.

Hence, Bellingham is a player that would add quality and youth to their aging, injury-prone, and barring Thiago Alcantara, a bland midfield. The Reds have rarely spent cash in the past without having a plan to recoup it from player sales.

Hence, fans will hope that when it comes to signing a world-class midfielder like Bellingham, their owners can cough up the funds.

