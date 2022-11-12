Liverpool set to battle it out with Barcelona and Manchester City to sign player with £105 million release clause - Reports 

Liverpool are set to battle Barcelona and Manchester City for the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, as per Record.

European heavyweights are lining up to sign Fernandez, 21, who has impressed at the Estadio da Luz.

Fernandez only joined Benfica in the summer from Argentinian side River Plate for £8 million.

He has been a key member of Roger Schmidt's midfield, making 23 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals, and providing four assists.

The Argentinian midfielder has a £105 million release clause in his contract, but interest in his services is intensifying.

Liverpool are interested in Fernandez as Jurgen Klopp looks to freshen up his midfield options at Anfield.

The Reds did sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan with the option to buy for £32 million.

However, Arthur has suffered a thigh injury that requires surgery, meaning he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Klopp's side are not alone in their pursuit of Fernandez, as Manchester City and Barcelona are also keeping tabs.

Also, Manchester United are reportedly crazy about signing the Argentinian while Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked him as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

The likes of Liverpool, City, Barcelona, United, and Madrid will get the opportunity to see the midfielder perform on the international stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fernandez was named in Argentina's 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar.

Brazil right not to take Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino to the World Cup, according to Barcelona legend Rivaldo

The former Barcelona forward explains Firmino's omission

As the names of the players who Brazil manager Tite would be taking to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup rolled out, Firmino was somewhat of a shock omission.

The Reds striker has been in superb form this season, netting eight goals and contributing four assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

He has earned 55 international caps, scoring 17 goals, and was part of the squad that competed at the 2018 World Cup.

Tite opted to pick nine attackers in his squad for the tournament, but Firmino, unfortunately, missed out.

Rivaldo has explained that Selecao have too many options for the Liverpool striker to be included.

The former Barcelona attacker said:

"Roberto Firmino is a great player, but the options are many for Brazil up front and this time was his turn to stay out. He has already had his chance in the World Cup and his season has not been going so well at Liverpool. Tite ended up picking players in better shape at this stage of the year."

The attackers heading to Qatar as part of Tite's squad are Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, Barcelona's Raphinha, and Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's Antony, Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison, Flamengo's Pedro, and Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have also been named.

