Lyon reach agreement to sign 29-year-old Barcelona target: Reports

Olympique Lyonnais have struck a deal with Ajax to sign Barcelona target Nicolas Tagliafico, according to French daily L'Equipe.

Xavi is keen to bolster his ranks as he prepares for his first full season in charge of Barcelona. The Spaniard is said to have identified left-back as an area that needs strengthening ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blaugrana have thus identified Chelsea's Marcos Alonso as a potential recruit this summer. However, the Catalans reportedly have an alternative in mind for the 31-year-old in the shape of Ajax defender Tagliafico.

Barcelona are said to have reignited their interest in the Argentina international this summer. There have been suggestions that the left-back could be available for a sum of €5 million, making him an attractive target for the 'financially impaired' club.

However, the La Liga giants have suffered a major blow in the race for Tagliafico. Ligue 1 club Lyon have had an offer accepted by Ajax for the 29-year-old, according to the aforementioned source.

The French club have reached an agreement to sign Tagliafico for €4 million, as per the report. It is unclear whether the two sides have agreed to include additional bonuses in the deal.

Lyon have also been in touch with the Argentinean full-back to discuss a move this week. The player is 'seduced by the project' if the report is to be believed.

Barcelona target Tagliafico yet to give green signal to Lyon

Lyon are keen to get a deal for Tagliafico across the line as soon as possible. While talks appear to have taken place between the player and the club, the left-back is yet to agree to join the French outfit, according to L'Equipe.

There are suggestions that the Argentinean could be waiting for a better offer from elsewhere. Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion have identified him as a potential replacement for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella, according to The Sun.

Tagliafico's stance could also allow Barcelona to beat Lyon to his signature. However, it is unclear whether the Catalans plan to step up their interest in the 29-year-old as things stand.

Lyon turned to Tagliafico after seeing top target Tyrell Malacia join Manchester United this week. It appears they also have alternatives in mind for the Ajax star. Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo, Villarreal's Pervis Estupinan and Rennes' Adrien Truffert are said to be on their watchlist.

