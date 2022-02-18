Manchester City believe they have a chance to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe - Reports

BILD has reported that Manchester City have a chance to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

The German outlet has reported that City are ready to top Real Madrid's offer for the Frenchman. Also, in the current scenario, Manchester City are better placed to challenge for top honors than Real Madrid.

PSG are trying relentlessly to convince Mbappe to stay at the club beyond this season. However, with his contract expiring this summer, the situation is less than ideal for the Ligue 1 giants.

The Frenchman is also a boyhood fan of Madrid and has aspired to play for them since he was a child. Mbappe's desire to play for the Galacticos grew larger while watching his idol Cristiano Ronaldo break records at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, post the departure of Ronaldo, Madrid have not had the same success. They have won the league just once and are nowhere near challenging for top honors in Europe.

New Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti made an impressive start to his second stint at the club earlier this season. However, after an initial few good months, his team has lost some steam of late.

Their latest defeat ironically came at the hands of PSG in the round of 16 clash in the Champions League. The Galacticos were dominated throughout the match, which they eventually lost 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Mbappe himself.

According to the latest report, Madrid's current form has worried Mbappe. He is unsure of the club's future under Ancelotti and is reconsidering the chance to join Madrid next season.

It has given hope to his other suitors like Manchester City who are interested in signing him as well. Manchester City are willing to offer €55 million as wages per season plus another five in variables. This offer is more than what Real Madrid were reportedly willing to offer, which was a net salary of €50 million per campaign.

The Frenchman might also want to explore the possibility of extending his stay at PSG, who also have an ambitious project in Paris. PSG are also ready to offer him a colossal contract to make him the highest-paid player in the world.

Will PSG star Kylian Mbappe drop his dream to be a Real Madrid player and join Manchester City?

The Mbappe saga is far from over. BILD's reports will only add another chapter of twists and turns as a tumultuous summer approaches the young Frenchman.

Despite all the talks of Mbappe choosing City or PSG, the safe bet for people would be to assume he is interested in heading to Madrid. The Frenchman has repeatedly expressed his admiration of the Spanish club and his desire to don the royal white jersey one day.

As for Madrid, they are also desperate to bring in Mbappe to restore their position in the club football pyramid.

