Manchester City interested in PSG and Real Madrid linked attacker to replace Raheem Sterling: Reports

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) linked attacker Rafael Leao has emerged as a target for Manchester City ahead of the summer transfer window, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Leao was in fine form for Italian giants AC Milan during the 2021-22 season. The 22-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists from 42 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri.

The Portugal international was instrumental in AC Milan's league triumph in the recently-concluded campaign. He was even named Serie A Player of the Season for his performances for Stefano Pioli's side.

Leao's displays for AC Milan have also seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of some of Europe's biggest clubs. Real Madrid and PSG have been credited with an interest in the attacker in recent days.

It has now emerged that Manchester City have also identified Leao as a potential recruit ahead of the 2022-23 season. Cityzens manager Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the Portuguese, according to the aforementioned source.

The Premier League champions have already struck a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Argentinean forward Julian Alvarez, who they signed in the winter, is also expected to link up with Guardiola's side soon.

However, Manchester City are keen to strengthen their options in attack further ahead of the 2022-23 season. They view Leao as a potential replacement for Raheem Sterling, as per the report.

There are serious doubts about Sterling's future at the Etihad Stadium as his contract expires next year. The England international could put an end to his association with the Cityzens this summer, with Real Madrid said to be interested in him.

What is AC Milan's stance on Leao amid Manchester City, Real Madrid and PSG links?

With the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and PSG interested in him, Leao could be the subject of a huge bid this summer. However, AC Milan view the Portuguese as an 'untouchable' player. Rossoneri technical director Paolo Maldini recently told La Gazzetta dello Sport [via Foot Mercato]:

"We consider Rafael Leao as a key and untouchable player. He's not for sale. He's still a rough diamond that has undergone significant improvements year on year. We took him off the Lille bench by paying €24 million and we immediately put a €150 million release clause on him because [Zvonimir] Boban, [Frederic] Massara and I believed in him."

It now remains to be seen if one of Manchester City, Real Madrid or PSG can price Leao out of AC Milan this summer.

