Manchester City to rival Barcelona for 23-year-old star: Reports

Manchester City have identified Barcelona target and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a potential replacement for Nathan Ake, according to ESPN.

Barcelona have had an eventful summer transfer window so far. They have added Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Raphinha to their ranks while convincing Ousmane Dembele to sign a new deal.

The Blaugrana continue to work on a deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich ahead of the 2022-23 season. It appears signing another centre-back is also on their agenda this summer.

Xavi's side have thus identified Sevilla centre-back Kounde as a potential recruit. There have been suggestions that they could offer Memphis Depay in a swap deal for the France international.

Barcelona, though, are not the only club interested in acquiring the 23-year-old's services this summer. Manchester City have emerged as a potential option for the player, according to the aforementioned source.

The Cityzens will rival the Catalans for Kounde if Nathan Ake leaves the club this summer, as per the report. Chelsea are working on a deal to sign the Netherlands international ahead of the new campaign.

Sevilla are prepared to part ways with Kounde this summer as they look to balance their books. Barcelona, though, have struggled to take advantage of the situation due to financial constraints, as per the report.

Manchester City could thus leapfrog the La Liga giants in the race to sign the France international. However, they will only pursue a move for the defender if Ake seals an exit this summer.

Kounde joined Sevilla from Ligue 1 club Bordeaux for €25 million in the summer of 2019. He has since been a key player for the Spanish outfit, making 133 appearances across all competitions.

The Frenchman scored nine goals and provided three assists in those games. He also helped Sevilla win the UEFA Europa League in the 2019-20 season.

Barcelona target Kounde not the only defender on Manchester City's radar

Apart from Kounde, Villarreal star Pau Torres is also a potential option for Manchester City this summer. However, like the Frenchman, the Cityzens will only make a move for him if Ake departs, as per ESPN.

Torres has established himself as a regular for Villarreal after rising through the ranks at the club. He has played 133 matches in all competitions for the La Liga club, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in the process.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can find a breakthrough in their attempts to sign Kounde before Manchester City accelerate their efforts to land him.

