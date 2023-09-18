Manchester City in talks with Chelsea over surprise move to sign superstar: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly holding talks with Chelsea over a potential deal for their captain Reece James.

Football Transfers reports that Mauricio Pochettino doesn't want to sell James but the west Londoners could be tempted if a sizeable offer is made. The 23-year-old was only appointed the club's new captain in the summer and is regarded by many as one of the best right-backs in England.

City are eyeing James as a potential long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, 33. The veteran defender signed a new two-year deal just last week but he's entering the twilight of his career.

James has been a standout performer for Chelsea over the years and enjoyed a remarkable 2021-22 campaign. The England international bagged six goals and 10 assists in 39 games across competitions. He followed that up with two goals and two assists in 24 games last season in a dismal campaign that saw his side finish 12th in the league.

However, injuries have been an issue for the west Londoners' skipper. He is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and has only appeared once this season.

It's thought that Chelsea's willingness to listen to an astronomical offer for James stems from his constant injury problems. Malo Gusto has filled in for him so far this season and he says he 'has a plan' to eventually become Pochettino's permanent right-back.

The prior report also claims that City will likely not have to deal with the threat of Real Madrid. There was reports claiming that the La Liga giants held an interest in James but they are content with Dani Carvajal.

James only signed a new six-year contract with Chelsea in September 2022, keeping him tied to Stamford Bridge until 2028. He has made 148 appearances since his debut in 2019, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists.

Kyle Walker reckons Chelsea's Reece James can become one of the best players in the world

Kyle Walker is an admirer of his England teammate.

Walker could soon be looking over his shoulder should City launch a move for James. The veteran defender has made the right-back spot his own during his six years at the Etihad.

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur full-back lavished praise on James last season, lauding not only his ability but also his character. He told BBC Radio 5 Live:

"Unbelievable. He is unbelievable. Just his personality and how he conducts himself around the place as well. The sky’s the limit for him. I think we can see what he has achieved so far in his career, and he is only young."

James' personality was a key reason why Pochettino opted to hand him the captain's armband. He is a leader in the west Londoners' dressing room despite his young age.

Many would have expected the experienced Thiago Silva to be named Chelsea's new skipper but the England international has stepped up to the fore. He has won the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup during the early stages of his career.