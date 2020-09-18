Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Top City transfer target prefers Etihad switch, City to offer Otamendi in exchange for Sevilla star and more: 18 September 2020

Manchester City have had a rather quite transfer window by their own standards. Pep Guardiola has made a few additions to his squad already but Manchester City continue to be linked with a few high-profile players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester City from 18 September 2020.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City were never in for Thiago

Thiago Alcantara

Pep Guardiola has dismissed claims that Manchester City were looking to sign Thiago Alcantara who is now all set to become a Liverpool player. Pep said that Manchester City already have enough players in the position but also added that Thiago will be a great addition to Liverpool.

‘We have enough players in this position. I am happy that Thiago comes to England because England is going to enjoy a really good player. Phil can play in that position, striker as well and wingers.

‘No doubt of this, a player who played for Barcelona and Bayern Munich can play in the Premier League. Yeah, of course he can play.

Manchester City considering swap dealfor Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Manchester City are reportedly discussing making a move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as the Kalidou Koulibaly situation stays unresolved. Pep Guardiola is desperate to sign a new centre-back who can be Aymeric Laporte's long-term partner in defence.

The 21-year-old had insisted earlier this week that he is happy and wants to stay at Sevilla. Kounde offers a much cheaper option compared to his centre-back partner Diego Carlos who has also been eyed by Manchester City.

Sevilla have reportedly shown interest in Nicolas Otamendi and as such, he could be used as a makeweight in the deal.

Jules Kounde recorded the second best pass accuracy of players to start more than five @EuropaLeague matches last season, and was dribbled past once in nine appearances on route to winning the tournament.



[via @WhoScored] https://t.co/D2voWM7rMu — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) September 17, 2020

Kalidou Koulibaly prefers Manchester City over Paris Saint-Germain

Kalidou Koulibaly in action for Napoli against Liverpool in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League

It had emerged earlier in the week that Manchester City and Napoli were not going to be able to see eye-to-eye with the Etihad outfit reluctant to deal directly with De Laurentiis and co. No offer had appeared on Napoli's desk and as such, Koulibaly's situation was in limbo.

It was also claimed that the player was 'dreaming about a move to PSG'. However, now Radio Marte (via Area Napoli) reports that Koulibaly prefers a move to Manchester City but will stay at Napoli if he is given a pay-raise.

“Be careful, the Senegalese could stay where he is in the end, as long as he has a salary increase. Could PSG offer Leandro Paredes and money to Napoli for Kalidou? The Argentine earns a lot, it’s a complicated hypothesis.

“He was talked about a year and a half ago, but now he is inside Tuchel’s projects and really earns too much. Koulibaly, on the other hand, prefers Manchester City to PSG. Finally, it’s worth considering Napoli don’t want counterparts: they would prefer to collect only cash from the Senegalese’s sale”.