Manchester United would accept a £50 million bid for star forward if Inter Milan come calling - Reports

Manchester United are ready to accept a monstrous £50 million bid from Inter Milan for star forward Anthony Martial, according to the Sun (via the Daily Mail).

Inter Milan are set to lose former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea in a deal close to £100 million. The Serie A champions will need a suitable replacement for the outgoing Belgian, whose goals propelled the club to their first Scudetto title in over a decade. Overall, Lukaku has scored 64 goals and provided 16 assists in 95 matches for the Nerazzurri.

According to the aforementioned source, Inter Milan are interested in Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. However, they want to initially sign the 25-year-old forward on a season-long loan deal.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are only interested in selling Martial on a permanent deal for a fee of around £50 million. But the Red Devils could reportedly accept a 12-month loan deal if an obligation to make the move permanent in 2022 is included.

Inter Milan and Manchester United have a close working relationship following the sale of Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez to the San Siro. A move to the Serie A champions could rekindle Martial's career, which has stagnated since the arrival of Edinson Cavani.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks about Anthony Martial's disrupted time at Manchester United

Following Manchester United's convincing 4-0 win over Everton in their last pre-season friendly, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threw some light on Martial's situation at the club. Solskjaer said:

"Anthony has had a bad spell with injuries. He's been training well with us but as players who've been out for a while, they need some more sharpness, need some more work. He tried to do the right thing; it didn't come off all the time, but it's better than what you fear sometimes when he's been injured for five months – since March."

Anthony Martial had a torrid time at Manchester United last season. The Frenchman only managed to score seven goals in all competitions last season due to poor form and injury concerns. Martial might get limited game time next season due to the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

